Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with Ann Limpert. Have questions about our latest Eat Great Cheap list? The closing of Mike Isabella’s first restaurant, Graffiato? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question below, and Ann will get to as many as possible this morning.

Ann: Good morning chatters! After all this gloomy rain this day has me wanting one thing: a big mess of spice-caked, steamed crabs. My colleagues and I spent a good month and a half eating just that, to come up with our list of the region’s top places to crack the little guys (or girls). The best part: you really don’t need to travel super-far to get great quality blues these days (although there are plenty of places worth planning a mini road trip around, too). Check them out here.

Last week, I recommended All-Purpose’s brunch to a chatter, so I guess it was on the brain. On Saturday, when my mom offered to babysit our toddler on the fly, my husband and I hightailed it to Navy Yard. It turned into one of the most relaxed, indulgent meals I’ve had this year—Mike Friedman’s team is on fire over there. Really, everything was a highlight: the oil-slicked caprese salad, the gorgeous chip-and-dip like assembly of ricotta with strawberry perserves and toast, and the pizza named for the legendary NYC breakfast joint Barney Greengrass (turn anything, and I mean anything into a bagel and lox and I’ll eat it). We were stuffed, but not too stuffed for the skillet chocolate chip cookie with vanilla gelato and rainbow sprinkles. Happy food, all around.

Onto your questions! You can submit them below, and the chat transcript shows up after that.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Loading…