Have Your Cake and Eat Dumplings Too at Brothers and Sisters’ New Afternoon Tea

There’s a fresh reason to get your drink on at Adams Morgan’s Line DC (aka our favorite hotel in which to hang out during the day), and it won’t leave you hungover. Starting this week, lobby restaurant Brothers and Sisters is offering a late afternoon tea that chef Erik Bruner-Yang calls “fancy, but not fancy.” It’s a little dim sum, a little British, and a lot Pichet Ong, the talented pastry chef behind the tea service who loves to mingle sweet and savory flavors.

The $40 prix-fixe gets you a tier of a dozen or so bites per person, plus tea (for $10 more you can add wine, too). Ong plans on changing up the selection frequently, but he’ll always include something fried, a dumpling or other dim sum specialty, cheese, salad, a cake, bread, and cookie. Aside from a cucumber-and-cream-cheese sandwich, there’s nothing grandmotherly about the initial spread, which also features sesame bread with tahini butter, a tiny avocado salad, a marble cake with cocoa and matcha, a takoyaki hushpuppy, and a duck wonton. On the tea front, there’s a selection of black, green, herbal, and rare leaves, plus a couple from Taiwan that Bruner-Yang digs.

The tea runs from 4 to 5:30 PM daily. You can make a reservation or walk in, though given Brothers and Sisters recently landed on Bon Appetit‘s Best New Restaurants in America, you may want to book early.

1770 Euclid St., NW.

Ann Limpert Executive Food Editor/Critic Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.