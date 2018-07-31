Food

Maydan, Ellē Among Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants in America

Also: all three full-service restaurants in The Line hotel.
Chefs at Maydan cook over live fire for a taste of home cooking from Beirut, Georgia, and beyond. Photograph courtesy of Maydan.

Bon Appétit magazine just came out with its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants in America—and per usual, several DC hotspots have made the cut.

Among the “eclectic, inspiring, and very delicious nominees” are three-ish local contenders: fiery Middle Eastern and North African spot Maydan; bakery/cafe/dinner destination Ellē; and all of The Line hotel’s full-service restaurants. Those include Spike Gjerde’s hyper-seasonal A Rake’s Progress as well as Erik Bruner-Yang’s Taiwanese-meets-American lobby restaurant Brothers & Sisters and standing-room-only Spoken English. So yes, eclectic indeed.

Last year, Himitsu, Timber Pizza, and Pineapple & Pearls all made the list. Top 50 is just the start. On August 14, Bon Appétit will name the best of the best on its final Hot 10 list. Modern Filipino spot Bad Saint was the last DC eatery to rank in the finals, clocking in at #2 in 2016. 

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

