Maydan, Ellē Among Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants in America

Bon Appétit magazine just came out with its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants in America—and per usual, several DC hotspots have made the cut.

Among the “eclectic, inspiring, and very delicious nominees” are three-ish local contenders: fiery Middle Eastern and North African spot Maydan; bakery/cafe/dinner destination Ellē; and all of The Line hotel’s full-service restaurants. Those include Spike Gjerde’s hyper-seasonal A Rake’s Progress as well as Erik Bruner-Yang’s Taiwanese-meets-American lobby restaurant Brothers & Sisters and standing-room-only Spoken English. So yes, eclectic indeed.

Last year, Himitsu, Timber Pizza, and Pineapple & Pearls all made the list. Top 50 is just the start. On August 14, Bon Appétit will name the best of the best on its final Hot 10 list. Modern Filipino spot Bad Saint was the last DC eatery to rank in the finals, clocking in at #2 in 2016.

