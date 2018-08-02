Things to Do in DC This Weekend (August 2-5): IPA Day, Two Theater Open Houses, and the Bridges of Madison County

THURSDAY, AUGUST 2

BEER Hop-heads can celebrate National IPA Day at ChurchKey with a dozen hard-to-find beers on draft. The bar will feature some of the East Coast’s most notable IPA producers, including The Veil, Tired Hands, RAR, and Aslin. Free to attend (beer prices vary), 4 PM.

PUNS Fans of wordplay should check out the “Pun DMV” contest at the DC Improv. In the one event, competitors have prepared a two-minute speech filled with puns inspired by their pre-selected theme; the winner is determined by an applause meter. In the Tournament event, contestants take turns making up puns on the spot and are eliminated when they’re stumped; the last punner standing in each round moves on to the next round. Anyone in attendance can volunteer to compete in the Tournament. $6, 7:30 PM.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 3

PODCAST Former radio co-host Sarah Fraser from Hot 99.5’s Kane Show and Mix 107.3’s Sarah, Ty, and Mel Show now co-hosts the Hey Frase podcast with Paul Wharton, stylist-turned-Real Housewives of DC star. The podcast touches on pop culture and DC goings-on, with a ton of personal stories thrown in. Hear the duo record the next episode of their podcast at AMP, with two special guests: comedian Rob Maher and radio personality Danni Starr. $25, 8 PM.

THEATER Local playwright Sean Surla’s third original play, Theory of Theories, follows two women, a host and houseguest, who exchange ideas and theories with their differing viewpoints and explore a romantic connection as well. The play runs at DCAC through August 11. $10-$15.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 4

THEATER The Keegan Theatre presents a production of The Bridges of Madison County, based on the 1992 best-selling novel of the same name and its 1995 film adaptation. The musical adaptation of the novel/film won 2014 Tony Awards for Best Score and Orchestrations; the story follows an Italian-American woman in rural Iowa who has to choose between her love for her family and the spark she feels with a photographer who visits her town. Through September 2. $59.

WOMEN In honor of World Breastfeeding Week, which runs through August 7, the Breastfeeding Center for Greater Washington is hosting the Global Big Latch On. In addition to food, drinks, and speakers, the event strives to normalize breastfeeding and increase support for women who are still breastfeeding. Free (registration suggested), 10 AM.

THEATER Studio Theatre is hosting the 4th annual Taste of Studio on Saturday. Enjoy samples from over 30 local restaurants while browsing the Studio Flea, a sidewalk sale of costumes and props from past productions. There will also be panel discussions and an overview of the 2018-2019 season. $50, 11 AM.

SOCCER If you’ve still got World Cup fever, head over to FedEx Field for the International Champions Cup game of Real Madrid against Juventus. These friendly matches are more exhibition than cutthroat competition, but it’s still a rare opportunity to see these European teams on American soil. $40-$275, 6 PM.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 5

MUSEUMS Can’t get enough Hamilton? The National Gallery of Art presents a special lecture that will take visitors on a survey of art featuring this Founding Father and his family. Brush up on your history–and get some visuals to complement the musical–at this “Picturing Alexander Hamilton” event at the NGA’s East Building Auditorium. Free, 2 PM.

THEATER Signature Theatre’s Open House features free performances every 15 minutes as well as a clearance sale of previous show merchandise. The theater is offering discounts on 2018-2019 performances during the event as well. Free, noon.