Arlington
Where: 4957 Rock Spring Rd.
How much: $2,099,000
When: Sunday, August 12 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: Find five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a trendy kitchen, and a luxurious master suite in this Arlington home.
Adams Morgan
Where: 2515 Ontario Road NW, #1
How much: $1,199,000
When: Sunday, August 12 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath spot in Adams Morgan has heated floors in the master bedroom (which comes with its own patio), as well as oak floors throughout, Calcutta quartz counters, and a private yard.
Mount Pleasant
Where: 1841 Monroe St. NW, Unit 1
How much: $949,000
When: Saturday, August 11 and Sunday, August 12 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This condo is in a renovated historic townhouse, and its three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths also come with parking, an open floorpan, and multiple outdoor spaces.
Georgetown
Where: 9 Pomander Walk NW
How much: $649,000
When: Sunday, August 12 from 1:30 to 4 PM
Why: This snug one bedroom, one bathroom rowhouse may be light on space, but it’s heavy on the charm, with exposed beams, a brick fireplace, a patio, wood floors, and tons of natural light.
Hillcrest
Where: 1806 Branch Ave. SE
How much: $599,999
When: Sunday, August 12 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This new renovation has three bedrooms and three baths across three floors, with off-street parking and the potential for a fourth bedroom.