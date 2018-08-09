THURSDAY, AUGUST 9

COMEDY Stand-up duo Krystyna Hutchinson and Corinne Fisher (Sorry About Last Night) have been performing together since 2011; in 2013 they started podcasting together. Guys We Fucked: The Anti Slut-Shaming Podcast started as a project to interview exes after a difficult breakup but has grown into a platform for the Hutchinson, Fisher, and their interviewees to talk openly about sex and sexuality. See them this weekend at DC Improv. Through August 12 (August 9 is sold out). $25-$27.

BOOKS Journalist Beth Macy traces the history of the opioid crisis in her new book, Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America. Macy shares stories from some of the deeply affected communities in western Virginia and digs into how our country came to embrace overtreatment with painkillers. Macy will talk about the opioid crisis at Politics & Prose, where she’ll be in conversation with BuzzFeed news science reporter Dan Vergano. Free, 7 PM.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 10

CONVENTION The annual convention Otakon celebrates all aspects of Asian pop culture, from anime and manga to the region’s music, movies, and video games. Meet writers, voice actors, and animators, learn basic Japanese phrases, or see a live MMA demonstration. Come dressed as a favorite character—attendees are welcome to cosplay, LARP, and play video games. See the full schedule of events here, including an art show and two Final Fantasy concerts. Check out all the action at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Through August 12. $40 (Sunday only) – $100 (weekend pass).

BEER Local brewery DC Brau welcomes back its double IPA Space Reaper with a special event at ChurchKey. Try this year’s Space Reaper on draft before cans hit the shelves. The bar will also have five different casked versions that complement the beer’s fruity notes. Try these special casks conditioned with tropical fruits: starfruit, honey tangerine, green plum, yellow dragonfruit, and ataulfo mango. Free to attend (beer prices vary), 4 PM.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 11

COMEDY “Black Card Declined” is part stand-up and part game show. During this show, four comedians will compete for stage time by answering questions about African-American history and culture; every question missed takes away a minute of their stage time. There are prizes for the audience as well, so come prepared to show off. The show takes place at Post 41 in Silver Spring. $20 in advance or $25 day-of, 8 PM.

FILM The National Gallery of Art is celebrating the UCLA Film & Television Archive’s biennial preservation festival, which restores and revives Hollywood relics. The festival kicks off on Saturday with Trouble in Paradise, a 1932 film about two con artists directed by Ernst Lubitsch. The films continue at the NGA through September 3 and at AFI Silver Theatre from August 12 to 19. NGA: Free. AFI Silver: $13.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 12

YOGA East Side Yoga has been presenting a monthly “Sanity Sundays Summer Yoga” at the NoMA REI Store since June. This month’s edition will feature a hip-hop playlist with a mix of ’90s classics and modern hits. $10, 10 AM.

MUSIC A cappella quintet Pentatonix charmed fans when they won the third season of the NBC competition show The Sing-Off in 2011, but their career really took off thanks to their YouTube channel, where their pop covers regularly go viral (their Daft Punk tribute has over 285 million views). The group has six albums containing a mix of popular covers and original songs; they’ll perform live with openers Echosmith and Calum Scott at Jiffy Lube Live. $25-$89.50, 8 PM.