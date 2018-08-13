MONDAY, AUGUST 13

FOOD It’s Summer Restaurant Week! Through Sunday, dine at any of the nearly 300 participating restaurants for either $22 (lunch or brunch) or $35 (dinner). The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) is offering a rewards program for diners: those who make reservations at RWDMV.com and opt-in to the email list will be entered into a drawing for food-related items, including restaurant gift cards. Through August 19.

MEMORIALS On August 12, 1918, Secretary of the Navy Josephus Daniels granted women the ability to enlist for clerical duty in the Marine Corps Reserve. To celebrate that turning point—and the 100 years of women’s service in the Marines—the Women in Military Service For America Memorial is presenting a special exhibition: “Women Marines—Proudly Serving 1918-2018.” The opening will feature a keynote speech from Lieutenant General Loretta “Lori” Eleanor Reynolds, the Deputy Commandant for Information, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps and Commander of Marine Corps Forces Strategic Command—the third woman ever to earn this rank in the US Marine Corps. 8/13: Free (registration requested), 1-3 PM. Exhibit: through early November.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 14

THEATRE Signature Theatre presents a production of the one-act Stephen Sondheim musical Passion. Set in 1860s Italy, the play follows an army captain as he moves to a remote military outpost, where he is torn between the connection he has with his commanding officer’s ailing cousin and the affair he had with a married woman back home. Through September 23. $40-$104.

STORIES Story District has a 20-year legacy of locals telling true stories united by a common theme. This month, the group’s show will be held at its new location, the Black Cat. At this performance entitled “One and Done: Stories about Something You Did Once That You Can’t or Won’t Ever Do Again,” hear eight Washingtonians delivering 7-minute stories about their one-time experiences. $20, 7:30 PM.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 15

FILM As part of its Young French Cinema series, the Avalon is screening the 2017 French film Montparnasse Bienvenüe (Jeune Femme) on Wednesday night, in which a woman who has returned to France after a breakup is determined to meet new people and re-invent her life. $12.50, 8 PM.

FAIR Summer is definitely County Fair season, and the Arlington County Fair kicks off on Wednesday at the Thomas Jefferson Community Center. This year’s schedule features racing piglets and goats, live music, and events for kids (face painting, puppet shows) and seniors (bingo) alike. Visitors have ample opportunities to get moving via dance lessons and ZUMBA classes or to walk around the fairgrounds and check out the competitive exhibits where competitors will display their best produce, baked goods, or crafts. Through August 19. Free.