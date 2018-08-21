Good morning Washingtonians, and happy Tuesday. Today’s going to be jam-packed with news (will there be a verdict in a certain trial?), so let’s take a look at what’s going on around the District: Microsoft shut down a Russian attempt to hack the Senate and conservative think tanks, the tech-giant revealed this morning; the Paul Manafort jury enters another day of deliberations, and DC is about to get more of those scooters you love to hate. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more updates throughout the day.

Let’s look at what we have cooking at Washingtonian:

• After much deliberation, we figured out the best place to lunch in Bethesda.

• Restaurant owners, it’s your lucky day. Meet Snag Work, an on-demand web service for hiring staff last minute. (Think Uber, but for bars.)

• We toured a DIY house in Silver Spring that’s essentially an Etsy store come to life. The owners have a dog named Mochi. Checking out their digs here.

Today’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:

Whether you’re a die-hard Orangetheory fan looking for a break from the studio or want to try it out for the first time, head to Yards Park for an al fresco class by the water. All fitness levels are welcome—just bring yourself and water, no need to sign up. 355 Water St., SE.

Our pick for things to do around the District:

ART: Take your adult coloring book game up a notch with the Lemon Collective’s sketching class, held at Milk Bar Logan Circle. $25, 6:30 PM.

Good reads from around town:

Remember Scott Pruitt’s $43,000 phone booth? The Post has uncovered lots more details, and it’s even crazier than you thought. (Washington Post)

Magnolia bakery indulges your sweet tooth. (Eater)

Life in DC public housing. (WCP)

Essential long read:

How the Sunday show got its groove back. (The Atlantic)

