Washingtonian Today: Big Convictions, Giant Meatballs, and Great Crabs

While we're all settling down from yesterday's newspocalypse, let's take a look at what's going on around the District: A New York restaurant group is bringing their big meatballs to 14th street; Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort are now both convicted felons, which could mean big problems for Donald Trump; and expect some serious commuting delays, as portions of U Street will be closed due to a Ben's Chili Bowl anniversary bash.

•This New York Italian spot is as popular as it is well-named: Say hello to DC’s new outpost of the Meatball Shop.

•When Paul Manafort was convicted of bank and tax fraud charges, our staff photographer was there capturing the scene. Check out the journalists sprinting from the courthouse!

• The Washington Post is killing it on Twitter lately, and there’s a reason.

• BTW, summer is ending soon, so you should get yourself over to a crab shack. Here are our picks for the essential crab-nomming spots.

Getting a run in before work means you’ll be able to make it to happy hour after. Join DC Capital Striders bright and early at the Tenleytown Metro for a three- to six-mile fun run (you set the pace) led by Rachel. Let the gang know you’re coming by registering here but know that if there’s lightning or thunder, the run is canceled. 4501 Wisconsin Ave., NW.

Ben’s Chili Bowl is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. On Wednesday, the restaurant is hosting a block party with performances by artists including Maysa and Rare Essence. Later that night, the Lincoln Theatre will host Ben’s Chili Bowl’s 60th Anniversary Celebration Gala. Block Party: Free, 11 AM. Gala: $60-$150, 7:30 PM.

Many of us know the personality that is T.S. Ellis, the judge presiding over the Manafort trail. But the members of the jury have been kept somewhat a mystery. CNN helps pull back the curtain. (CNN)

As if yesterday weren’t newsy enough, feast your eyes on another Trump administration shocker: The US has reportedly teed up a handshake deal with NAFTA partner Mexico. POLITICO got some details on how Trump changed his tune. (POLITICO)

Killer E.S.P is opening a mini-version of its popular Alexandria eatery in Washington. (WCP)

There are several lessons to be learned from Omarosa’s Trump book. The New Yorker spells them out for us. (New Yorker)

