Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with Ann Limpert. Have questions about where to drink now that the Rick and Morty pop-up has been shut down? The latest entry into DC’s fast-casual (and jello shot) game? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question below, and Ann will get to as many as she can this morning.

Ann: Good morning!! (Extra exclamation point because: this weather). Hope you have had great weeks. I spent some of mine reading, and re-reading, and re-reading again the epic Duncan Hunter indictment, in which the California congressman allegedly blew $250,000 of campaign money on purchases ranging from H Street Country Club dinners (wait, they serve food?) to Men’s Warehouse tailoring. Beyond the crazy tabs—over $350 at Matchbox!—it was the randomness of the restaurants that struck me. No usual suspects like BLT Steak or Capital Grill—instead, Hunter bounced from El Tamarindo for 30 tequila shots and one steak to Stoney’s and even Busboys & Poets. I had a good time speculating on what he may have ordered at a few spots.

Also, if you’re looking for a place to eat this weekend, might I recommend our Eat Great Cheap list, which just went online this week? So many excellent spots—we in the DC area are really so lucky.

Onto your questions! Ask them below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Loading…