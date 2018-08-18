Rick and Morty-Themed Bar Shut Down After Threats From Turner Broadcasting

A day after its opening, Drink Company’s Rick and Morty-themed bar has been forced to close. In a statement posted online Friday night, the bar owners say Turner Broadcasting and Cartoon Network threatened them with “exorbitant fees” if they went forward with the pop-up. As a result, they’re laying off employees and taking a financial hit.

The Wubba Lubba Dubba PUB was initially supposed to open Aug. 9 and run through Oct. 6. However, after a media preview last week, the team announced they were delaying the public opening until the 16th. “We’re still fine tuning a few things,” the bar’s publicist explained. It turns out, however, the owners were negotiating with Turner Broadcasting during that time. They say they reached an agreement, but the company ultimately changed its mind and shut down further discussion.

Here’s the full statement:

Wubba Lubba Dub PUB was designed by fans for fans, though we think everyone would have enjoyed it. It was a labor of love and included hand sewn Meeseeks from our CEO Angie’s mother; graffiti work by Andrew Funk, an incredible artist whom we discovered tagging our bathroom one night; a 25-foot Ruben cut out by our Special Projects Director, hockey-referee-turned-craftsman Matt Fox; and deep references to a show that has made us all laugh out loud and confront the deeper meaning behind the gags. In a word, we are fans geeking out. Turner Broadcasting/Cartoon Network wasn’t willing to let us do that and demanded we shut down. We then reached an agreement, and thus delayed for a week, but they changed their minds, threatened us with exorbitant fees and then took everything off the table today and refused to talk any further. The whole time we were operating in good faith and willing to make concessions to bring this wonderful work of fan art to life. Now we have to lay off our beloved employees and take a massive financial hit, all because Turner Broadcasting/Cartoon Network are unwilling to figure out a way to let a great fan tribute happen. We are so sorry to all the fans but we also have learned a valuable lesson: when it comes to free speech and fair use, Turner Broadcasting/Cartoon Network believes that should only be a joke on the show. If you have something to say to Turner, see handles below: Twitter/Instagram: @rickandmorty @turner @adultswim

Facebook: rickandmorty adultswim turnerbroadcasting

Drink Company CEO Angie Fetherston previously told Washingtonian that the bar—which has also taken on Super Mario Bros and Game of Thrones themes—often has behind-the-scenes agreements when intellectual property issues are at play. “We can’t really talk about them on the record,” she said. “I’ll give you an example: With HBO, they said if you follow certain rules, we’ll look the other way. It’s unofficial kind of stuff.”

Another Rick and Morty-themed pop-up at an arcade bar in Chicago appeared to have such an arrangement. According to the Chicago Tribune, Turner Broadcasting contacted the bar about its use of intellectual property but gave permission to continue the pop-up in an “unofficial capacity.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

