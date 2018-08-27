Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: August 27-September 2

Monday, August 27, 7 PM

Don’t miss DC Run Crew’s last “HIIT and Run” session of the month. Meet at Potomac River Running for an all-levels run led by Coach Frank that combines the aerobic effects of running with anaerobic exercises to create an intense (but again, all-levels) interval workout. Let the crew know you’re coming by registering here. 919 F St., NW.

Tuesday, August 28, all day

It’s gonna be a steamy one, so play it safe with an indoor workout. On the last Tuesday of every month, Balance Gym hosts an open house at each of its four locations: Thomas Circle, Foggy Bottom, Capitol Hill, and Glover Park. Guests can try group exercise classes, including bootcamp, spin, yoga, and barre, plus have full access to cardio equipment and weights in the gym. Thomas Circle, 1111 14th St., NW; Foggy Bottom, 2401 M St., NW; Capitol Hill, 214 D St., SE; and Glover Park, 2121 Wisconsin Ave., NW, #110.

Wednesday, August 29, 7 PM

Ahead of its new Navy Yard location (opening soon), Barre3 DC is holding outdoor sessions at Canal Park. Bring a mat, water, and sunblock, and register here (and if you have to cancel, be sure to email navyyard@barre3.com). 200 M St., SE.

Thursday, August 30, 6:30 PM

Hit the patio at RunHaus, an outdoor space at Pacers Navy Yard that, in collaboration with Adidas, offers room to chill with your laptop or gather for a run. Plan to stop by for the latter and a chance to try out On Running sample shoes on a four- to five-mile route selected by the fun run leader. No need to RSVP, but show up around 10 minutes early and feel free to leave belongings in the store if need be. 300 Tingey St., SE.

Friday, August 31, various

Your first class is free at Zengo Cycle, the spin studio (and SoulCycle predecessor for the metro area) that offers a 50-minute, total-body workout on a bike. Visit one of its five locations for a sweaty, bumpin’ ride into the holiday weekend. Logan Circle, 1508 14th St., NW; Cathedral Commons, 3308 Wisconsin Ave., NW, #202; Bethesda, 4866 Cordell Ave.; Mosaic District, 2905 District Ave., Merrifield; and Kentlands, 215 Kentlands Blvd, Gaithersburg.

Saturday, September 1, 8:30 AM

Join the DC Dragon Boat Club at the Wharf for an intro to this ancient boat racing sport. Founded in March 2008, the non-profit club welcomes paddlers of all levels of experience interested in learning more about the competitive sport while getting a killer upper-body workout. Anchor Marina & Shipstore, 709 Wharf St., SW.

Sunday, September 2, 8:30 AM

Cruise into Labor Day with two ride options from the Bike Rack. The longer, 40-mile ride is geared toward intermediate riders, while advanced riders can try a 60+ mile route (for this one, you should be able to hold an 18- to 20-mph pace). To join either, it’s required that you’ve already done a group ride. Bring water, a helmet, and a flat kit, and meet at the shop. 1412 Q St., NW.

