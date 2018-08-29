Washingtonian Today: TK

Here's what everyone in DC is talking about this morning.

And just like that, it’s Wednesday. Today’s a perfect day to sit inside under an A/C vent and read a morning newsletter. Let’s take a look at what’s going on around the District: in the last two days, Metro trains ended up on the wrong tracks; the Capital Weather Gang gave today another 2/10, and Sean Spicer is quietly headlining a fundraiser for DC’s Republican Party. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more updates throughout the day.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

• Just move into American University? Welcome to D.C. Build your dining acumen early and follow our food team’s excellent American University restaurant guide — which includes a place to spend your parent’s money when they’re in town.

• The White House Press Briefing Room’s vending machine is seeing an uptick in prices. Now, reporters will have to shell out more cash for flat Diet Pepsi. Sad!

•I’m about to burst your bubble: Your Sweetgreen salad may not be as healthy as you think. But, never fear, we ranked the entire menu so you can figure out the best bang for your caloric buck. (Plus, the bowls are still fun to Instagram.)

This weekend’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:

Ahead of its new Navy Yard location (opening soon), Barre3 DC is holding outdoor sessions at Canal Park. Bring a mat, water, and sunblock, and register here (and if you have to cancel, be sure to email navyyard@barre3.com). 200 M St., SE.

Our pick for things to do around the District:

POP-UP: Hair Cuttery is taking the pop-up concept to a new level with the first interactive museum of hair styling, Change It Up. Get your Insta-selfie on in the “shampoo bowl” ball pit, the blow-dryer wind tunnel, or the infinity mirror room. There will also be a pink hair extension bar, Pink Strands to Take a Stand, whose proceeds will benefit the NewsBash charity Capital Breast Care Center. Change It Up is located Tyson’s in the Nordstrom Wing. Through September 3. Free, 12 PM – 7 PM.

Good reads from around town:

White House turnover continues, Jonathan Swan and Mike Allen scoop: Presidential counsel Don McGahn is on his way out. BE SMART: Sift through the list of possible replacements. (Axios)

President Obama and the late John McCain maintained a close relationship, though outwardly their politics could not appear more polarized. Jeff Zeleny pulls back the curtain on the Arizona senator’s surprise eulogy request. (CNN)

Making money off politics is a non-partisan affair, Eoin Higgins reports. Meet the “Resistance” grifters. (The Outline)

Essential long read:

All I’m going to say about this Vogue profile of Stormy Daniels is that the line “there’s no crying at a titty bar” is mentioned nearly halfway down. Grab a coffee, this one’s a doozy. (Vogue)

Big events from Washingtonian:

Do you know an important hometown hero? Nominate them for Washingtonian of the Year.

Nominate your crew for Washingtonian’s Best Places to Work.

Why pay more when you can pay less? Check out our 100 top affordable places to eat around DC.

Get your questions in now for Ann Limpert’s Friday chat.

Have you noticed our website’s design refresh? Let us know what you think!

Join the conversation!