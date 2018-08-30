Arlington

Where: 3038 Stafford St. N

How much: $2,250,000

When: Sunday, September 1 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: Besides six bedrooms and bathrooms, this spot has a lot: a chef’s kitchen, a spa-like master suite (with a private deck), a media room, a wet bar, and plenty of outdoor space.

Arlington

Where: 1847 N Columbus St.

How much: $1,399,000

When: Sunday, September 2 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This five bedroom, five-and-a-half bath home is a new build, with tall ceilings, gas fireplaces, a soaking tub, and a finished basement.

Petworth

Where: 923 Shepherd St. NW

How much: $750,000

When: Sunday, September 2 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: There are three bedrooms and baths spread across two levels in this converted rowhouse, as well as hardwood floors, quartz countertops, an intercom system, and a private deck.

Petworth

Where: 522 Buchanan St. NW

How much: $658,400

When: Sunday, September 2 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: With four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, this home also has sky-lights and a spiral staircase leading to the basement (which has its own kitchen, bathroom, and private entrance).

Michigan Park

Where: 4926 12th St. NE

How much: $589,799

When: Sunday, September 2 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: The completely renovated, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home has an open layout with hardwood floors, quartz countertops, a deck, and space for parking.

Join the conversation!