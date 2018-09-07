Washingtonian Today: Whodunnit

This is not a news cycle that’s going to blow over quickly. Washington can’t get enough of this massive game of “Whose Byline Is It Anyway?” Insider sources tell the New York Times that the President is reeling and staffers are scrambling to clear their names and shimmy quickly out of Trump’s line of fire. So, a typical Friday in the District. Good morning everyone, and welcome to the end of the week. My (pretend) best friends at the Capital Weather Gang report that there’s a real risk of flooding in some areas today, so make sure to pack a kayak or umbrella for your commute back home.

A reminder that Brett Kavanaugh‘s confirmation hearings are still chugging along (unlike Metro).

• Mike Isabella‘s having a tough run of it. Washingtonian learned that his company filed for Chapter 11 Thursday morning. Learn more about the toxic culture that led to its downfall.

• We’ve already got you covered if you want to eat great on a budget. But if you have a moderately priced special occasion coming up, take a peek at Michelin’s 2018 Bib Gourmand List for Washington.

• There’s a new “woke” makeup bar coming to DC and it promises to bring inclusion and diversity along with a mascara to your appointment.

• Good news if you’re that NYT op-ed writer. You could score a seven-figure paycheck. (Also, some personal news: I am the NYT op-ed writer, please give me the seven-figure paycheck.)

• Hey, brunch-loving human being. Do you want to day drink and eat a taco at the same time? Me too. Here’s where to go for the best deals.

Rise and grind with Fitness Snob Studio, where Victor of Victor-E-Fitness leads a total-body class that might include weights, plyometrics, or bands. Snag a spot here—your first class is free. 617 Rhode Island Ave., NE.

Taste over 50 wines on French soil at La Maison Française at the French Embassy. In addition to all the vino, the Embassy’s executive chef will lead culinary demonstrations, and a sommelier will wander the floor to answer questions about varieties and vintages of wines. There will also be an artists market and live music. Through September 8. $59 for one of three possible sessions: 6-9 PM (9/7), 1-4 PM (9/8), or 6-9 PM (9/8).

John Kelly‘s making a list, he’s checking it twice. He’s trying to find out if his staff is naughty or nice. Maggie Haberman, Peter Baker, and Eileen Sullivan got the scoop on the West Wing’s staff maddening week. (New York Times)

Those in the Trump orbit tell Mike Allen that they try to backstab enemies using the Times op-ed. Very normal, adult stuff. (Axios)

There’s too much going on in the news, so here is a beautiful article by Devin Kelly about whale watching in New York City. (The Outline)

