Washingtonian Today: Weathering Heights

When Noah built his ark, he made sure to include two of each kind of animal before the great flood. Yet I will be preparing for Hurricane Florence a little differently, and instead will hoard two of my favorite Washington-area snacks in a go-bag. I’m thinking two of each Baked & Wired cupcake. How are you prepping for the upcoming hurricane? Let me know what’s in your go-bag or suggest more snacks for me to pack in mine at bshepherd@washingtonian.com. It’s important, though, to stock up on non-perishables, so head on over to your local grocery store before it runs out of water and bread. (I call that phenomenon Traitor Joe.)

Washington keeps getting hit with all kinds of storms: Daniels, Florence, and now, Woodward. It’s been a day since Bob Woodward‘s Fear hit shelves, and it’s already seeing record sales numbers. Find an excerpt you like, glom onto it, and share it with your Uber driver. Because you know they’re going to ask.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

• I’ve been told millennials are ruining everything and I suppose we’ve dun goofed the hotel industry too. Washington is now getting a Moxy hotel, a Mariott spinoff catered to those who, I guess, like taking #SELFIES on the #GRAM. You get a cocktail upon check-in and have the option to get a tattoo, too. Multiple mojitos + on-demand tattoo parlor = incredible, non-impulsive ink, right?

• I have no pun here, you just really need to try this very delicious mac and cheese by José Andrés. Please marvel at the layers of cheesy, crab goodness. (Bonus: Photos of the said gorgeous dish are SFW!)

• President Trump reportedly wants to give AF1 a fresh redesign. Someone call Tim Gunn! He’s busy making television, though, so we called several DC designers and asked how they’d “make it work” with a plane redesign.

• A former student from Blessed Sacrament, where Brett Kavanaugh coaches girls basketball, is furious that students were used as a prop during his confirmation hearings. Her no-holds-barred op-ed here.

Our pick for things to do around the District:

From the foreboding sounds that signal Darth Vader’s appearance to the energy of the Cantina, the music from the 1977 Star Wars: A New Hope is iconic (and Oscar-winning). The National Symphony Orchestra will perform this music live to accompany screenings of the film this week at the Kennedy Center. Through September 15. $34-$159.

Good reads:

Essential long read:

Big events from Washingtonian:

