Photos from Washingtonian’s 2018 Style Setters Party

Tamika Tremaglio, Christylez Bacon, Ascia Sahar, Ken Baker, Holly Barzyk, Vinoda Basnayake, Laura Ritchie, and Vernon Davis (not pictured, Barnette Holston)

A crowd of Washington’s best dressed gathered on September 12, 2018 on the rooftop of Agora at the Collective for Washingtonian’s annual Style Setters event. This party celebrated nine of the most fashionable men and women in the area that are featured in our September issue. Along with the 2018 Style Setters and their guests, invitees included past award winners, fashion influencers, members of the retail industry, and the media. Guests sipped Whispering Angel rosé and were able to take mini bottles of the varietal home engraved by Meant to Be Calligraphy. Party-goers also enjoyed delectable hors d’oeuvres provided by Relish Catering, and showed off their stunning outfits in front of the lit tropical “Yaassss” Brightly Ever After wall. The rooftop space was illuminated by glowing decor provided by Electric Events. All while DJ Sean J of Pelonkey kept guests entertained with upbeat music all evening.

Thank you to our sponsors: Chateau d’Esclans and Agora at the Collective

Thank you to our partners: Electric EventsRelish Catering, Brightly Ever After, PelonkeyMeant to Be Calligraphy, and MJ Valet.

Congratulations to the 2018 Style Setters: Christylez Bacon, Ken Baker, Holly Barzyk, Vinoda Basnayake, Vernon Davis, Barnette Holston, Laura Ritchie, Ascia Sahar, and Tamika Tremaglio.

Photos by April Greer and Evy Mages. 

The 2018 Style Setters cocktail party was held on the rooftop of Agora at the Collective, a residential building in Navy Yard.
Guests were greeted by a gorgeous floral wall created by Brightly Ever After.
Angela Bobo, Alexa Lewis, Cristian Becker, and Ashley Arias.
During the VIP pre-party Photo Director, Anna Marina Savvidis presented the 2018 Style Setters with their awards.
Sylvia Fox and Christylez Bacon.
Each 2018 Style Setter received a framed image of themselves on a faux Washingtonian cover.
Barnette Holston and Anna Marina Savvidis.
Cathy Merrill Williams and Tamika Tremaglio.

DJ Sean J of Pelonkey played lively music throughout the evening.
Ken Baker
Yodit Gebreyes Endale, André Wells, and Heba Adat.
Richard Anuszkiewicz
Noma Maluzo, Kim Doyle, and Kate Nelson, and Morgan Stoner.
Vernon Davis and Kayla Sortor
Maranatha Rodriguez, Violetta Markelou, Carl Ray, and Ken Reginer.
Whispering Angel rosé was served throughout the evening
Michele Hatty Fritz of Meant to Be Calligraphy engraved mini bottles of Whispering Angel for guests to take home.
Abby Jiu, Sara Morgan, Liza Ziesing, Laura Ritchie, Kaitlin Przezdziecki, and Brittany Hagaman.
The stylish crowd mingled all evening on the rooftop of the Agora at the Collective.
Hors d’oeuvres and gourmet bites were catered by Relish Catering.
Abe Thompson, Carrie Thompson, Lindsey Evans, and Wes Evans.
Nicole Santa and Anchyi Wei
Paul Chevalier and Susan Farkas
Nicholas Karnaze and Ashley Bright
The 2018 Washingtonian Style Setters hamming it up for the camera.

 

 

 

