Photos from Washingtonian’s 2018 Style Setters Party

A crowd of Washington’s best dressed gathered on September 12, 2018 on the rooftop of Agora at the Collective for Washingtonian’s annual Style Setters event. This party celebrated nine of the most fashionable men and women in the area that are featured in our September issue. Along with the 2018 Style Setters and their guests, invitees included past award winners, fashion influencers, members of the retail industry, and the media. Guests sipped Whispering Angel rosé and were able to take mini bottles of the varietal home engraved by Meant to Be Calligraphy. Party-goers also enjoyed delectable hors d’oeuvres provided by Relish Catering, and showed off their stunning outfits in front of the lit tropical “Yaassss” Brightly Ever After wall. The rooftop space was illuminated by glowing decor provided by Electric Events. All while DJ Sean J of Pelonkey kept guests entertained with upbeat music all evening.

Thank you to our sponsors: Chateau d’Esclans and Agora at the Collective

Thank you to our partners: Electric Events, Relish Catering, Brightly Ever After, Pelonkey, Meant to Be Calligraphy, and MJ Valet.

Congratulations to the 2018 Style Setters: Christylez Bacon, Ken Baker, Holly Barzyk, Vinoda Basnayake, Vernon Davis, Barnette Holston, Laura Ritchie, Ascia Sahar, and Tamika Tremaglio.

Photos by April Greer and Evy Mages.