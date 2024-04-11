DC

1

Where: Kalorama.

Sold By: Tony Podesta, lobbyist and cofounder of the Podesta Group.

Listed: $8,995,000.

Sold: $8,200,000.

Days on Market: 181.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging Points: Five-bedroom, five-bathroom stone mansion with a 15th-century marble fireplace, a glass helix staircase, and a 9,600-bottle wine cellar.

Maryland

2

Where: Bethesda.

Sold By: Majid Naderkhani, CEO of Excelacom.

Listed: $10,370,000.

Sold: $9,250,000.

Days on Market: 421.

Style: Contemporary.

Bragging Points: Six bedrooms, including two primary suites, nine bathrooms, two elevators, indoor and outdoor pools, a steam room, and two saunas.

3

Where: Potomac.

Bought By: Marcus Mason, lobbyist and political adviser, and Christina Mary Mason, senior manager for government affairs at Dish Network.

Listed: $3,495,000.

Sold: $3,375,000.

Days on Market: 247.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging Points: Six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a gated motor court, a heated three-car garage, a cedar sauna, and an outdoor sound system.

4

Where: Bethesda.

Bought By: Juan Carlos Iturregui, nominated ambassador to the Dominican Republic.

Listed: $3,200,000.

Sold: $3,200,000.

Days on Market: 1.

Style: Contemporary.

Bragging Points: Two-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom penthouse with a balcony off the primary bedroom and a 1,500-square-foot roof deck.

Virginia

5

Where: McLean.

Sold By: Christine M. Ciccone, veteran Republican adviser and former Homeland Security assistant secretary.

Listed: $8,900,000.

Sold: $8,025,000.

Days on Market: 3.

Style: Mediterranean.

Bragging Points: Five-bedroom, eight-bathroom custom home with a two-story library with a spiral staircase, a home theater, a wine cellar, a pool, and a three-car garage.

6

Where: McLean.

Sold By: Andrew J. Butler, CEO of Tychon.

Listed: $4,390,000.

Sold: $4,150,000.

Days on Market: 329.

Style: French.

Bragging Points: 11,000-square-foot, six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house with five fireplaces, a billiard room with a 700-gallon aquarium, and a three-car heated garage.

7

Where: McLean.

Sold By: Michael Granovsky, president of LogixHealth.

Listed: $3,800,000.

Sold: $3,500,000.

Days on Market: 179.

Style: French.

Bragging Points: Five bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, a marble foyer, a wine room, a media room, a three-car garage, a lap pool, a hot tub, and a symmetrical garden.

Sales information provided by Bright MLS.

Photographs of Kalorama house by BTW Images

Photograph of house sold by Naderkhani by Craig Westerman

Photograph of house bought by Iturregui by Eric Angelus

Photograph of McLean house by Oleks Yaroshynskyi

This article appears in the April 2024 issue of Washingtonian.