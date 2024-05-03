Our Events

Photos From the 11th Annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards

We kicked off White House Correspondent's Dinner weekend by celebrating our 4 honorees.

Written by
Published on
Story Partner's Gloria Story Dittus, honorees Meridith McGraw, Carol Leonnig, Kara Swisher, Rachel Scott and Washingtonian CEO Cathy Merrill.

On Thursday, April 25th, 2024, Washingtonian and Story Partners kicked off the White House Correspondents’ Dinner weekend and celebrated influential women in journalism at the 11th annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards. More than 400 guests gathered at the Larz Anderson House to honor Carol LeonnigMeridith McGraw, Rachel Scott, and Kara Swisher for their pivotal contributions to journalism. NRF’s CEO Matthew Shay opened the reception with welcome remarks and Washingtonian President and CEO Catherine Merrill and Story Partners chairman Gloria Story Dittus shared remarks about each honoree before presenting them with an award.

Congratulations to the award winners for their achievements:

Kara Swisher of Vox Media with the Hall of Fame Achievement Award
Rachel Scott of ABC as Outstanding Journalist in Broadcast Television
Carol Leonnig of the Washington Post as Outstanding Journalist in Print
Meridith McGraw of Politico as a Star to Watch

Thank you to our sponsors: National Retail Federation, Amazon, American Beverage AssociationAmerican Council of Life Insurers, American Petroleum Institute, Alibaba Group, Association of Equipment ManufacturersConsumer Brands Association, Delta, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, National Association of Manufacturers, PhRMA, Southern Company, and Toyota.

Thank you to our partners: Ridgewells, MJ Valet, Claviger Security, Diageo, Breakthru Beverage,  Posh & Luxe Furniture, Trebella Events, and DJ Franky J.

Photographs by Dan Swartz, Sarah Noelle and Evy Mages.

 

NRF CEO Matthew Shay, Story Partners Chair Gloria Dittus, and Washingtonian President and CEO Cathy Merrill
Guests were able to enjoy sponsor lounges inside the gorgeous Larz Anderson House
Politico’s Meridith McGraw on stage giving remarks
Hall of Fame Achievement Award winner Kara Swisher with Story Partners Chair Gloria Dittus

 

Guests listened to welcome remarks in the garden of the Larz Anderson House
Zachary & Susan Reed
Bill Anaya, Rachael Parry, Gloria Dittus, Mercy Beehler, and Sydney Stone
Ali Spiesman, Honoree Rachel Scott, Elliot Smith, and Elizabeth Schulze
Heather Podesta, Tim Lowery, and Carol Melton
Tesia Williams, Angelita Williams, and Lucy Ma
Guests enjoying the PhRMA lounge

 

Dr. Richard Myles Sr. and Kelsey Nicole Nelson
Michelle Doge, Honoree Carol Leonnig, Kristin Willsey, John Reeter
Specialty cocktails provided Courtesy of Diageo featured two women owned brands, George Dickel and 21 Seeds
Past honoree Yamiche Alcindor, Marc Paskin, and Jennifer Rohrer
Kate Fox Woods, Megan Tanel, and Kip Eideberg
Each of the honorees was gifted a custom engraved award

