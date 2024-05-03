Photos From the 11th Annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards

On Thursday, April 25th, 2024, Washingtonian and Story Partners kicked off the White House Correspondents’ Dinner weekend and celebrated influential women in journalism at the 11th annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards. More than 400 guests gathered at the Larz Anderson House to honor Carol Leonnig, Meridith McGraw, Rachel Scott, and Kara Swisher for their pivotal contributions to journalism. NRF’s CEO Matthew Shay opened the reception with welcome remarks and Washingtonian President and CEO Catherine Merrill and Story Partners chairman Gloria Story Dittus shared remarks about each honoree before presenting them with an award.

Congratulations to the award winners for their achievements:

Kara Swisher of Vox Media with the Hall of Fame Achievement Award

Rachel Scott of ABC as Outstanding Journalist in Broadcast Television

Carol Leonnig of the Washington Post as Outstanding Journalist in Print

Meridith McGraw of Politico as a Star to Watch

Thank you to our sponsors: National Retail Federation, Amazon, American Beverage Association, American Council of Life Insurers, American Petroleum Institute, Alibaba Group, Association of Equipment Manufacturers, Consumer Brands Association, Delta, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, National Association of Manufacturers, PhRMA, Southern Company, and Toyota.

Thank you to our partners: Ridgewells, MJ Valet, Claviger Security, Diageo, Breakthru Beverage, Posh & Luxe Furniture, Trebella Events, and DJ Franky J.

Photographs by Dan Swartz, Sarah Noelle and Evy Mages.