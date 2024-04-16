Reliving a Springtime Getaway with the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s Pink Tie Party

An enchanting evening was had by all at the 2024 National Cherry Blossom Festival Pink Tie Party! On Friday, March 15, DC unofficially ushered in spring with a shindig not to be forgotten! Attendees were transported from Union Station Washington D.C. to faraway lands to experience the world’s most iconic springtime destinations Tokyo, Paris, and, of course, DC itself. A heartfelt thank you to our Presenting Sponsors, Union Station Washington D.C. and renowned caterer Design Cuisine, for helping us create a night filled with elegance, culinary wonders, and cultural flair.

Thank you to supporting sponsor All Nippon Airways (ANA)! From their Magic Mirror Photobooth, to the ANA Lounge, to sponsoring the Tokyo room, each part added a whimsical touch, transporting guests with unique and memorable panache. And not to be left out, the international culinary delights, masterfully prepared by top local chefs and the renowned team at Design Cuisine, were nothing short of a gastronomic adventure.

As guests “traveled” through the incredible offerings of each culturally rich “location”, they enjoyed entertainment from DJ Miss H.E.R. and Black Alley, while also being wooed by the stylish prowess of MODELS INC., all seamlessly woven together by fabulous emcee, Poet Taylor.

We would also like to extend a special mention to the Hatozaki Whisky / ARTECHOUSE XR Bar, where crafted cocktails met the cutting edge of technology through an augmented reality experience. Kudos to those who activated the XR experience via the ARTECHOUSE app, elevating their cocktail enjoyment to new heights.

Equally mesmerizing was the Tidal Basin Bar, sponsored by City Cruises. Featuring our beverage sponsors: Alverdi wine, Old Ox Brewery FestivALE, Hatozaki Small Batch Whisky, 135 East Gin, Kirin Beer, and Blossom Beverages espresso martinis. Lastly, the beautiful Chambord Garden Bar & their photobooth created memories for all those who came out.

We also want to extend our gratitude to our media sponsors and restaurants for their unwavering support and contribution to making this event a success.

Media Sponsors:

Washingtonian

Washington Blade

WPGC 95.5 FM

Cherry Picks Restaurants:

Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood & Crab

Le Sel

Raising Cane’s

Dirty Habit DC

Cafe’ du Parc

Hiatus Cheesecake

Kaliwa

The Duck & The Peach

Kyojin DC

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Taberna del Alabardero

Dos Toros

Ocean Prime

Irregardless

Kyokin DC

Estuary at the Conrad Hotel

Special thanks also go to 4Wall Entertainment, Inc, All Stage & Sound Inc, Design Foundry, Flowers By Alexes, House of Choux, and Chouquette Chocolates.

Our annual Pink Tie Party is just the beginning of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, a celebration of spring happening across every corner of the DC region. As the Festival kicks off, we welcome everyone to join us and participate in the variety of events and activities we have lined up.

And finally, thank you to everyone who attended this year’s Pink Tie Party. Your generous support ensures the continued accessibility of the Festival to be free and open to the public. We look forward to seeing you at the next Festival celebration!

