Photos from Graff Diamond’s Bridal Collection

Local shoppers joined Washingtonian Bride & Groom at
Saks Fifth Avenue’s Tysons Galleria store on December 14 for an exclusive Graff Diamonds shopping event. Guests enjoyed refreshments and champagne as they previewed Graff’s Bridal Collection, complete with a beautiful selection of engagement rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and more.
All photos by Evy Mages.
Marcia Davis modeled this 11.26 Carat emerald cut diamond ring (Total Diamonds 13.01cts).
Washingtonian’s Caroline Cunningham with Jewelry designer Sophie Blake.
Models Marcia Davis and Irina Bartell modeled Graff’s new Bridal Collection for guests of the shopping event.
Guests received gift bags from Graff Diamonds.
StyleMeBar’s Cristine Gollayan with Sophie Blake and Jeff Enriquez.
Graff’s Princess Butterfly Watch – (Diamonds 13.69cts).
Marcia Davis, Darcy Sekas, John Sekas, and Irina Bartell.
Natalie Schlosser, Victoria Robella, Washingtonian’s Sarah Zlotnick, Bonnie Sen, and Liz Fogarty.
Saks Fifth Avenue’s Brooke Brogan with Washingtonian’s Caroline Cunningham and Haley Phillips.
Brendan Parets, Claire Carlin, Susie Leber, and Jonas Hirshfield.
Washingtonian’s Sarah Zlotnick with Victoria Robella.
Graff Diamonds models enjoyed the evening with guests.
Graff’s diamond butterfly hair slide – (Diamonds 2.69cts).
Guests enjoyed champagne as they browsed Graff’s Bridal Collection.
Washingtonian’s Sarah Zlotnick with Adam Woitkowski, General Manager of the Tysons Galleria Saks Fifth Avenue.
Irina Bartell modeled the Diamond Art Deco style waterfall earrings (Diamonds 30.63cts).
Irina Bartell, Atika Atif, Marcia Davis, and Leily Mozaffarian.
A closer look at the 11.26 Carat emerald cut diamond ring (Total Diamonds 13.01cts).
Kolby DeHart with Jeff Enriquez.
Leah Moser and Alicia Polsky.
Bonnie Sen took a photo of Natalie Schlosser trying on a Graff diamond ring.
Kaye White with Saks personal shopper Azita Shini.
Graff Diamonds models cheers to a great evening.
Preview Graff Diamond's Bridal Collection.