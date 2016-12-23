Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2016 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Our Events

Photos from Graff Diamond’s Bridal Collection

By on
mg_4401-copy

Local shoppers joined Washingtonian Bride & Groom at Saks Fifth Avenue’s Tysons Galleria store on December 14 for an exclusive Graff Diamonds shopping event. Guests enjoyed refreshments and champagne as they previewed Graff’s Bridal Collection, complete with a beautiful selection of engagement rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and more.

All photos by Evy Mages. 

_mg_3063-copy
Marcia Davis modeled this 11.26 Carat emerald cut diamond ring (Total Diamonds 13.01cts).
_mg_4423-copy
Washingtonian’s Caroline Cunningham with Jewelry designer Sophie Blake.
_mg_4401-copy
Models Marcia Davis and Irina Bartell modeled Graff’s new Bridal Collection for guests of the shopping event.
_mg_4366-copy
Guests received gift bags from Graff Diamonds.
_mg_4343-copy
StyleMeBar’s Cristine Gollayan with Sophie Blake and Jeff Enriquez.
_mg_4223-copy
Graff’s Princess Butterfly Watch – (Diamonds 13.69cts).
_mg_4155-copy
Marcia Davis, Darcy Sekas, John Sekas, and Irina Bartell.
_mg_4083-copy
Natalie Schlosser, Victoria Robella, Washingtonian’s Sarah Zlotnick, Bonnie Sen, and Liz Fogarty.
_mg_3922-copy
Saks Fifth Avenue’s Brooke Brogan with Washingtonian’s Caroline Cunningham and Haley Phillips.
_mg_3876-copy
Brendan Parets, Claire Carlin, Susie Leber, and Jonas Hirshfield.
_mg_3965-copy
Washingtonian’s Sarah Zlotnick with Victoria Robella.
_mg_3808-copy
Graff Diamonds models enjoyed the evening with guests.
_mg_3733-copy
Graff’s diamond butterfly hair slide – (Diamonds 2.69cts).
_mg_3538-copy
Guests enjoyed champagne as they browsed Graff’s Bridal Collection.
_mg_3375-copy
Washingtonian’s Sarah Zlotnick with Adam Woitkowski, General Manager of the Tysons Galleria Saks Fifth Avenue.
_mg_3341-copy
Irina Bartell modeled the Diamond Art Deco style waterfall earrings (Diamonds 30.63cts).
_mg_3816-copy
Irina Bartell, Atika Atif, Marcia Davis, and Leily Mozaffarian.
_mg_2964-copy
A closer look at the 11.26 Carat emerald cut diamond ring (Total Diamonds 13.01cts).
_mg_3213-copy
Kolby DeHart with Jeff Enriquez.
_mg_3232-copy
Leah Moser and Alicia Polsky.
_mg_3276-copy
Bonnie Sen took a photo of Natalie Schlosser trying on a Graff diamond ring.
_mg_3242-copy
Kaye White with Saks personal shopper Azita Shini.
_mg_3714-copy
Graff Diamonds models cheers to a great evening.

 

 

 

More from Our Events

webimage

Washingtonian Bride & Groom: Unveiled

dsc_3168-copy

Photos from Washingtonian’s Top Doctors Celebration

washingtonian2016_1110_184342-3290_dvs-copy

Photos from Washingtonian’s Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival

Kittner_20161001_5374

Photos From Washingtonian’s Taste of Georgetown

Joy Asico (www.asicophoto.com)

Photos From Washingtonian’s 2016 Style Setters Event

29990220856_f735b156c7_o

Best Capital Baguette Winner Announced

MCLEAN, VA - SEPTEMBER 22: David Yurman Shopping event with The Washingtonian Magazine and The Washington Ballet at the David Yurman Tysons Galleria Boutique on September 22, 2016 in Mclean, Virginia. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for David Yurman)

Photos from David Yurman’s Pure Form Collection Launch

leadimage

The Washingtonian Inaugural Ball

Most Popular