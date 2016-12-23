Photos from Graff Diamond’s Bridal Collection

Local shoppers joined Washingtonian Bride & Groom at Saks Fifth Avenue’s Tysons Galleria store on December 14 for an exclusive Graff Diamonds shopping event. Guests enjoyed refreshments and champagne as they previewed Graff’s Bridal Collection, complete with a beautiful selection of engagement rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and more.

All photos by Evy Mages.

Preview Graff Diamond's Bridal Collection.