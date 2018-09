Michelin just released its third guide to DC—plus Virginia’s newly anointed, one-and-only three star The Inn at Little Washington. The 2019 red book includes 19 new Bib Gourmand restaurants (moderately priced eateries where you can get a meal for $40 or less), and two new one-star entries: modern “bistronomy” spot Bresca, and seafood-centric Siren. Here’s a map to your next Michelin meal.



