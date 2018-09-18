Washingtonian Today: Once Again, Stormy

Both Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford will testify next Monday in a public hearing—pushing Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote ahead a week and teeing up what’s expected to be an emotional and dramatic appeal before Congress. Oh, and you think this news cycle is slow…FEMA administrator Brock Long may be in hot water for using department funds for personal travel (sound familiar?)…and stormy, icky weather will continue the rest of the day (did you hear that thunder last night?). But there’s some good news: the sun will come out tomorrow. Really!

• More than two decades ago, Kavanaugh’s character witness Mark Judge wrote an essay in this magazine. Two months later, we published a rebuttal from his brother Michael Judge. Read those passages here.

• Alumnae from Ford’s DC-area all girls school Holton-Arms are circulating letters of support for Blasey Ford, and the school says it’s proud of her for speaking up.

• Ever wonder how we got really, really obsessed with fast-casual salads? Blame Georgetown’s very own Sweetgreen.

• Speaking of Georgetown, we were able to gather the essential guide to navigating that neighborhood and figuring out what rocks. (You’re welcome, GU.)

Signature Theatre presents Tony Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens’s Heisenberg, a two-character play about a chance encounter at a London train station. A reserved older man finds himself pursued by an adventurous (and significantly younger) American woman. As the two figure out their connection, they also unload and unfurl their experiences (and baggage) of loss and loneliness. Through November 11. $40-$89.

White House reporting isn’t so glamorous for glass-ceiling breakers. Leslie Guttman brings you the story for the first African-American woman who covered the beat, and the struggles she faced while making ends meet. (The Washington Post)

The Guardian got its hands on excerpts of Stormy Daniels‘s new book and all I’m going to say is that she talks about sleeping with Donald Trump with enough detail to burn it into your brain. (The Guardian)

Hillary Clinton has some thoughts on democracy. (The Atlantic)

