8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

It’s all about autumn this week (temperatures aside) as the first day of fall is Saturday. But don’t say goodbye to summer quite yet! Supreme Core Cider near Ivy City will host one last clambake from 4 PM to 8 PM. Ivy City Smokehouse will provide wild clams, PEI mussels, and Gulf shrimp for the party, all steamed with Ivy City Goldrush cider and served with potatoes and corn. Bring your thirst and dancing shoes–there’ll be ten ciders on tap and live music from Buddhagraph Spaceship. Tickets are $25 and includes entry, food, and four-pack of cider for takeaway.

RFK Stadium Festival Grounds is home to the GreenHaus Festival on Saturday and Sunday. The cannabis festival will host over 50 Initiative 71-compliant vendors and popular food trucks like DC Slices, Peruvian Brothers, and the Big Cheese Truck for those mid-day munchies. Musicians like Gucci Mane, Dipset, Bone Thugs, and BlocBoy JB provide entertainment. Keep your eyes peeled–there might be a “half-pound of lemon kush” hiding somewhere in the stands. Tickets start at $70.

Cute dogs and good drink, what more can anyone want? Dog-friendly Hiddencroft Vineyards in Lovettsville, Virginia hosts the sixth annual Bark, Wag & Wine event to help raise money for OPH Rescue. Spend Saturday from noon to 4 PM relaxing with your four-legged friend over a free wine tasting and a silent auction. Tickets start at $25 (free entry for dogs).

Happy National Ice Cream Cone day! Ice Cream Jubilee is celebrating with a buy-one-get-one free deal for the first fifty people that buy a single scoop cone this Saturday at both their Navy Yard and 14th Street locations. You can also be the first to try their new fall flavors, which range from a crumbly Apple Butter Oatmeal Cookie to Sweet Potato Molasses Candy or a tart Cranberry Sorbet.

The sixth annual Celebrate Logan Circle neighborhood party starts this Saturday at 3 PM. Taste your way around ten 14th Street-area restaurants like Pearl Dive, Barcelona, Ghibellina. Tickets are $38 for general admission ($50 for VIP tasting), and all proceeds will benefit N Street Village.

Reston Farm Market is throwing a family friendly celebration for their one year anniversary festival this Saturday from 11 AM to 5:30 PM. Multiple moon bounces, a petting zoo, magic tricks, and mini train rides entertain the kids, while there’ll be lots of seasonal goodies like natural jams, apple cider, and organic honey available for purchase. Tickets are $10.

Aspiring fashionistas can get cozy with designer Sierra Mitchell at Pennsylvania 6’s brunch-and-runway show on Saturday. To celebrate DC Fashion Week, Mitchell will preview her new line during the 12 PM runway show. The bottomless mimosas start flowing from 11 AM to 2 PM. Although the event is free and open to the public, reservations are encouraged.

Celebrate the South African National Braai Day at Tyber Creek on Sunday from 3:30 PM to close. The restaurant serves a three-course meal and South African wines from Red Wolf Imports. Try the braaibroodjies, a South African take on grilled cheese, grilled Peri-Peri wings, fruity sosatie, or kebabs. The price per person is $35.

And heading into the week…

Eager to check out a restaurant on the updated 2019 Michelin Bib Gourmand list? Why not start with Joselito Casa de Comidas’s winemaker dinner this Wednesday. The five-course meal will run from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM with dishes like salted cod fritters with honey aioli and duck with couscous and rosemary sauce. All meals are paired with wines selected by famous Spanish winemaker, Isaac Fernandez. Tickets are $99.

Calling all aspiring butchers: chef Mike Haney from All-Purpose will hold an interactive, whole hog butchering demo at Mess Hall on Wednesday from 6:30 PM to 10 PM. As this is a dinner event, guests can chow down on BBQ from Sloppy Mama’s and a variety of local craft beers while they watch how the sausage gets made. Tickets start at $55.