Washingtonian Today: Canoe Sue the President?

Happy Thursday everyone, we’ve got a lot of good news for you: today’s weather is absolutely delightful, there’s no delays for WMATA trains, and a whole bunch of otherwise expensive museums are free this weekend! A little local bad news: A recent trip to a downtown Dunkin’ Donuts ended in grief when I learned that the chain has done away with its “Transit Tuesday” special, where anyone with a SmarTrip could get marginally discounted coffee. The end of an era, I suppose.

• The Trump administration and DC-area canoers and kayakers are heading toward an epic court paddle.

• I regretfully type that it has been a lousy week for mushrooms in the news. Worse yet, the US Senate is holding a mushroom festival and I would very much like to cancel 2018.

• Yet Congressional interns may have a reason to rejoice. One former intern lobbied for higher wages in the upcoming spending bill—and the measure passed.

• You can run away to this luxury treehouse in the woods this weekend and no one would blame you.

Designers will present their spring and summer collections at DC Fashion Week, which kicks off on Thursday with an industry networking party and NextGen Designer Fashion Show at The Living Room DC. Friday’s fashion show with designer Ean Williams at Madame Tussauds is now sold out, but there are two additional shows: an emerging designers showcase at the Crystal City Doubletree on Saturday and international designers at the Embassy of France on Sunday. Networking Party (Thursday): Free, 6 PM. Ean Williams at Madame Tussauds (Friday): Sold Out. Emerging Designers Showcase (Saturday): $50, 7 PM. International Couture Collections Show (Sunday): $70, 5 PM.

Fenit Nirappil breaks down the latest political drama in the upcoming city council race, including why Mayor Bowser is backing for first time candidate Dionne Bussey-Reeder. (The Washington Post)

Sarah Holder explains what’s at stake for the city if the measure The fight over Initiative 77 isn’t dying down.explains what’s at stake for the city if the measure remains intact. (CityLab)

Caitlin Flanagan on her “own” Brett Kavanaugh, and grappling with assault years later. (The Atlantic)

