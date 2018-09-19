Spend the Weekend in this Bonkers Lux Treehouse, and 3 Other New Escapes

Be among the first to experience these new or renovated local escapes.



This article is a part of our 2018 guide to great fall getaways, including where to head for colorful foliage, fun festivals, and other glories of autumn. More Fall Getaways



Up a Tree

Elevate a getaway to Maryland’s Savage River State Forest with a stay at Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses. The two dwellings, opened in May, sleep five and six and are minutes from Deep Creek Lake. A woodsy vibe permeates the interiors, with hickory furnishings and some barnwood walls. Descend from your aerie to enjoy swings and fire pits. Bittinger, Md.; 301-338-4066. Rates start at $295 a night, with a two-night minimum and $45 cleaning fee.

A Wine Country Spa

The Inn at Willow Grove, in Virginia wine country, was already a pampering place to stay—the property offers refined rooms, while butlers bring guests beignets and French-press coffee each morning. Now add to the relaxation a new spa, which features a heated saltwater pool, a fitness center, and yoga. 14079 Plantation Way, Orange, Va.; 540-317-1206. Rooms start at $265.

History, Rewritten

The manor house that anchors the Clifton, an inn on the edge of Charlottesville, was built in 1799 for Thomas Jefferson’s daughter. Though it’s been a prime place to stay for years, it’s not resting on its past. In June, the inn unveiled a major update of all 20 guest rooms, which are now modern, elegant, and airy. The 100-acre property also includes an infinity pool, a croquet lawn, and a revamped restaurant and bar, now overseen by Michelin-starred chef Matthew Bousquet. 1296 Clifton Inn Dr., Charlottesville; 434-971-1800. Rooms start at $189.

Wellness Intentioned

Eupepsia Wellness Center, in southern Virginia, opened in May with a menu of yoga and meditation classes, nutrition workshops, wellness assessments, and spa treatments—all for guests to reconnect with body, mind, and spirit. The retreat, on 256 acres, also has a fitness center, tennis, and 26 guest rooms. 12940 West Blue Grass Trail, Bland, Va.; 276-722-0584. September rates start at $260 a night, including meals, yoga and other activities, and access to the spa and fitness facilities; treatments and workshops extra.

This article appears in the September 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!