Spend the Weekend in this Bonkers Lux Treehouse, and 3 Other New Escapes

Be among the first to experience these new or renovated local escapes.
Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses raise the bar for woodsy lodging. Photograph courtesy of Ella's Enchanted Treehouses.
Up a Tree

Elevate a getaway to Maryland’s Savage River State Forest with a stay at Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses. The two dwellings, opened in May, sleep five and six and are minutes from Deep Creek Lake. A woodsy vibe permeates the interiors, with hickory furnishings and some barnwood walls. Descend from your aerie to enjoy swings and fire pits. Bittinger, Md.; 301-338-4066. Rates start at $295 a night, with a two-night minimum and $45 cleaning fee.

A Wine Country Spa

The Inn at Willow Grove’s new spa, which resembles a red barn, has a heated saltwater pool. Photograph of pool by Aaron Watson Photography.
The Inn at Willow Grove, in Virginia wine country, was already a pampering place to stay—the property offers refined rooms, while butlers bring guests beignets and French-press coffee each morning. Now add to the relaxation a new spa, which features a heated saltwater pool, a fitness center, and yoga. 14079 Plantation Way, Orange, Va.; 540-317-1206. Rooms start at $265.

History, Rewritten

The Clifton’s luxe rooms feature Nespresso machines and Bluetooth speakers. Photograph of The Clifton by Read McKendree.
The manor house that anchors the Clifton, an inn on the edge of Charlottesville, was built in 1799 for Thomas Jefferson’s daughter. Though it’s been a prime place to stay for years, it’s not resting on its past. In June, the inn unveiled a major update of all 20 guest rooms, which are now modern, elegant, and airy. The 100-acre property also includes an infinity pool, a croquet lawn, and a revamped restaurant and bar, now overseen by Michelin-starred chef Matthew Bousquet. 1296 Clifton Inn Dr., Charlottesville; 434-971-1800. Rooms start at $189.

Wellness Intentioned

Get Appalachian Mountain views at Eupepsia Wellness Center. Photograph courtesy of Eupepsia Wellness Center.
Eupepsia Wellness Center, in southern Virginia, opened in May with a menu of yoga and meditation classes, nutrition workshops, wellness assessments, and spa treatments—all for guests to reconnect with body, mind, and spirit. The retreat, on 256 acres, also has a fitness center, tennis, and 26 guest rooms. 12940 West Blue Grass Trail, Bland, Va.; 276-722-0584. September rates start at $260 a night, including meals, yoga and other activities, and access to the spa and fitness facilities; treatments and workshops extra.

This article appears in the September 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

