Washingtonian Today: Rarely Have We Needed a Friday This Much

If you notice fewer parking spaces in DC today, don’t worry: it’s PARK(ing) day. According to DCist, 28 miniature parks will pop up in parking spots around the District today. Maybe a good day to try scootering into work. With all the national political drama, it’s easy to blink and miss turnover at home: For the second time this week, a senior level official from Mayor Bowser‘s staff has stepped down.

• Our Michelin brunch guide is here, and I’d like the Reuben Benedict from Blue Duck Tavern, please and thank you. You think they have UberEats?

• Join our food critic Ann Limpert at 11 this morning for her weekly chat.

• How does renowned chef Cathal Armstrong keep fit? We got this Busybody’s entire routine.

• Sometimes I spend my weekends looking at open houses of homes I can’t buy. Maybe this time I’ll go to one of our five gorgeous showings this weekend.

Old Town Alexandria is hosting TWO festivals this weekend. The Old Town Waterfront Fitness + Wellness Festival highlights local fitness studios and wellness companies at the Waterfront Park. Check out yoga, massages, or the 8-10 minute workouts offered every 20 minutes. A few blocks away, the 16th Annual Alexandria King Street Art Festival (postponed from last weekend due to Hurricane Florence) will host over 200 local and national artists showing jewelry, handcrafted art, and decor. In addition to all the crafts, The Art League is hosting its Ice Cream Bowl Fundraiser: buy one of 1,400 handmade bowls with a scoop of ice cream, to benefit the Art League. Fitness + Wellness Festival: Saturday only, $29-$44, noon-4 PM. King Street Art Festival: Free ($15 for Ice Cream Bowl), Saturday 10 AM-7 PM, Sunday 10 AM-4 PM.

Oveta Wiggins lays out the latest push to get Ben Jealous elected. But will it work? (The Washington Post)

Jim Newell and Josh Vorhees break down a no good, very bad midterm election week for the Democrats. (Slate)

Michael Hobbes on society’s fraught relationship with obesity in America, and why we’ve been getting it so wrong for so long. (HuffPost)

