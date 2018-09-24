Washingtonian Today: Welcome to Fall

It’s rainy, chilly, and a little bit spooky—welcome to sweater weather, Washington, and happy Monday. Stories are beginning to sell pumpkins, delicious pies, and Halloween decorations. Have you began thinking about your costume? I think I may be a Omnibus Spending Bill. ICY (somehow) MI: Another accuser has come forward against Brett Kavanaugh, throwing another wrench into hearing and testimonies scheduled for later this week.

• To the dismay of many a 9-5 worker, the fast-casual sub place Taylor Gourmet shut its doors over the weekend. Find out what led to its demise.

• A brief on Ed Wheelan, the man who circulated the Kavanaugh-doppleganger conspiracy theory.

• Christine Blasey Ford wouldn’t have had an easy time reporting her allegation back in the ’80s. We had an expert tell us why.

• And Washington elites still would have wanted to chime in. They didn’t hold back this time around, and those in support of Ford and Kavanaugh sent over 40 letters to Congress. Here’s the lowdown.

Author Neal Bascomb delves into the WWI internment camp Holzminden in his book The Escape Artists: A Band of Daredevil Pilots and the Greatest Prison Break of the Great War. At the Spy Museum, Bascomb will speak about a group of Allied prisoners who planned an elaborate escape complete with disguises, fake walls, and a 150-mile route through enemy territory towards Holland. These escapees later used their strategies in the British spy organization MI-9 during WWII. $12, 6:30 PM.

Zachary Pincus-Roth exposes the fact that there are DC residents who don’t like Hamilton: meet them all. (Washington Post)

Christina Cauterucci thoughtfully explains the power behind the #WhyIDidn’tReport movement. (Slate)

These are the goths who love Donald Trump. (The Outline)

