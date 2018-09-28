Food

9 Great Breakfast Spots for Early Risers

Be first in line for these doughnuts, biscuits, and breakfast sandwiches.
The biscuit sandwich at Stomping Ground. Photo by Scott Suchman.

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
1308 G St., NW; 7511 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church
Opens at: DC: 7:30 weekdays, 9 AM weekends; Falls Church: 8 AM daily.You can get your breakfast sandwich on a bun, biscuit, or savory doughnut—just don’t miss the creme brulee doughnut for dessert. 

Bayou Bakery
1515 N. Courthouse Rd., Arlington
Opens at: 7 AM weekdays, 8 AM weekends.
We head to David Guas’s cafe for the build-your-own egg sandwiches on buttery biscuits.

Breadfurst owner Mark Furstenberg.

Breadfurst
4434 Connecticut Ave., NW
Opens at: 7 AM weekdays, 8 AM weekends.
Load up on pastries at this bread-focused bakery, including monkey bread, brioche, and glazed doughnuts.

Brothers and Sisters. Photograph ofBrothers and Sisters by Gary Williams.
Brothers and Sisters. Photograph by Gary Williams.

Brothers and Sisters
1770 Euclid St., NW
Opens at: 6:30 AM daily.
Fries for breakfast? You can have them—along with savory oatmeal and milk-bread French toast—at this Erik Bruner-Yang spot in the Line Hotel’s lobby.

Little Red Fox
5035 Connecticut Ave., NW
Opens at: 7:30 AM Tuesday through Sunday.
This market/cafe serves up tasty breakfast sandwiches. Try the Portlander, with a fried egg, apple butter, gorgonzola, and arugula.

The Royal. Photograph by Jeff Elkins.

The Royal
501 Florida Ave., NW
Opens at: 8 AM daily.
We’re big fans of this Ledroit Park cafe’s morning arepa, filled with avocado, queso fresco, and a runny egg.

Silver Diner Cheap Eats 2016
Waffles at the Silver Diner. Photograph by Scott Suchman.

Silver Diner
Several locations in Maryland and Virginia
Opens at: 6:30 or 7 AM daily, depending on location.
This health-minded diner does right by classics like pancakes and French toast, and also puts out a good bison huevos rancheros.

Stomping Ground
2309 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria
Opens at: 7 AM Tuesday through Saturday, 9 AM Sunday.
You’ll likely have to get in line at this Del Ray cafe, but the big, fluffy biscuits are worth it. 

Ted’s Bulletin
Several locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia
Opens at: 7 AM daily.
Hit the pastry case, or go for massive breakfast burritos, breakfast sandos, and omelets.

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.