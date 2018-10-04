Washingtonian Today: Which Celebrities Will Join a DC Rally Against Kavanaugh?

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Happy Friday Jr., everyone. Yes, I’m forcing Washington to accept “Friday Jr.” as a thing—get used to it. As you read this, members of the Senate are beginning to pore over the FBI report about Brett Kavanaugh. As I’m writing this, there’ve been no leaks of the documents, but I expect that to change by lunchtime. (Nothing like a Friday Jr. news dump, am I right?) A reminder: If the Senate pushes Kavanaugh’s confirmation through on Saturday, Trump will have appointed two Georgetown Prep graduates to the bench.

Tensions around Kavanaugh’s nomination continue to build as advocacy groups from around the country plan to coalesce downtown at 12:30 PM today in mass protest. The “Bravery Is Contagious” event and coordinated office walkout—organized by Party Majority PAC, which is run by former Clinton staffers—has the endorsements of Michael Stipe, Alicia Keys, and Erykah Badu. Events are scheduled to kick off outside the steps of the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse, adjacent to the Newseum. The event’s web page lists a handful of other celebrities (including Kerry Washington, a George Washington University alumna) who support the cause, yet it remains unclear who will actually show up in Washington (Amy Schumer appears to be on her way). A message from the group reads: “We will not all be in DC but ask you to walk out wherever you are.”

Oh, in case you forgot, the “Kremlin Annex”–y’know, the protestors who brought a mariachi band, opera singers, and even Rosie O’Donnell outside of the White House–is still going strong: 81 days strong. Expect more performances on Saturday.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

You know what DC needs more of? Steakhouses. I’m kidding! But Wolfgang Puck isn’t . He’s opening a new luxe eatery in Georgetown simply called “Cut.” How chic and millenial. This is great news for you California folks–Puck’s venture is a Los Angeles import.

OG residents will remember Cool “Disco” Dan , otherwise known as Danny Hogg , the city’s most famous graffiti artist. Now, everyone can see his art at a new exhibit in the Wilson Building.

Surprise, we’re getting even more new food. Former Sushiko chef Handry Tjan and restaurateur Michael Schlow open their new Japanese venture Alta Strada in Mt. Vernon Triangle today. Nibble on vegetarian nigiri and top off your meal with matcha cheesecake. Yum-town!

Our pick for things to do around the District:

Kick off Halloween month with the 13th annual Spooky Movie International Horror Festival this weekend at the AFI Silver Theatre. The schedule features classic films (Phantasm: Remastered, The Rocky Horror Picture Show), new horror flicks (Blood Paradise, Mandy), a documentary about a favorite children’s book (Scary Stories), and a docudrama about the Norwegian black metal scene (Lords of Chaos). $15 per screening or $80 for a festival pass. Through October 7.

Good reads:

The Kavanaugh storm is touching DC in ways you may not expect. The controversy surrounding his nomination has people from around the country invested in a local PTA race. Theresa Vargas tells us why. (The Washington Post)

Essential long read:

Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow report that the FBI probe ignored Kavanaugh’s classmates and peers, both from his high school and college life, who were willing to testify. Some gutting passages here, including an anecdote alleging that Kavanaugh created a rhyme characterizing Renate Dolphin as a woman “passed around for sex.” (The New Yorker)

Big events from Washingtonian:

Maybe you should be Washingtonian of the Year. Have a friend (or frenemy) nominate you today.

You have one more day to secure that raise and nominate your office for Best Places to Work!

Love this newsletter? Consider taking *me* to one of the 100 top affordable places to eat around DC.

Would you like to get this post emailed to you every morning? It’s free!

Join the conversation!