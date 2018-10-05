Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Leave a question now for Ann, and she'll get to as many as possible this morning.

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with Ann Limpert. Have questions on DC’s latest theme bar? The idea of a pay-what-you-want tasting menu? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question below, and Ann will get to as many as she can this morning.

Ann: Good morning, chatters! Hope you have all had good weeks.

I checked out the new-ish O-Ku, which to me was more notable for its slick, amber-lit space and its cocktails than its cooking. The server hyped the sea bass as one of his favorite-favorite dishes, and what landed on the table tasted like yesterday’s fish. The rice in the maki was gummy and flavorless. The saving graces: grilled hanger steak and lightly torched scallop nigiri.

I’d been underwhelmed and bummed out by the simplified menu at Q by Peter Chang in Bethesda, but a meal there this week turned my thinking around. The Peking duck was wonderful, with shards of skin that could slice a piece of paper in two. Dan dan noodles and ma po tofu were excellent, too. And that dim sum sampler is still masterful (if only I could have the egg yolk bun every day for breakfast).

Looking forward to hitting two eagerly anticipated new restaurants: the long-awaited Reverie from former Minibar chef Johnny Spero, and Nama, which marks the return of former Kobo chef Handry Tjan, a major talent on the sushi scene. Oh, and this true crime buff/murderino is definitely curious about the new Drinks Company pop-up bar.

Also, did you see the news about Wolfgang Puck’s forthcoming Georgetown steakhouse (a replica of LA’s Cut)? Funny to think that ten years ago this news would’ve been major. Now it barely registers.

Onto your questions! Ask them in the form below; the transcript shows up underneath.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Loading…