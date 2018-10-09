TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9

MUSIC Horror TV fans know Emily Kinney as the character Beth from The Walking Dead, but even that show made use of her singer-songwriter talents. Though she still acts (see her as a regular on the ABC legal drama Conviction and on the upcoming Netflix series Messiah), she’s devoted more time to her music career since leaving TWD. Kinney recently released a new album, Oh Jonathan, which is a collection of songs about love and relationships. Hear her play live at Jammin Java. $20, 7:30 PM.

MUSEUMS Learn about the buffalo and its role in American Art at the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s “Triple Take” lecture featuring three Smithsonian experts. Learn from curators at the SAAM (Karen Lemmey), the National Museum of the American Indian (Emil Her Many Horses), and the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute (Paul Marinari) as they discuss buffalo-related history in the SAAM’s collection. Free, 6 PM.

FOOD The Human Rights Campaign’s seventh annual Chefs for Equality evening takes place at the Washington National Cathedral and benefits the HRC’s goals to protect same-sex marriage and equal rights. The event will feature 15 multi-tiered celebration cakes with one-of-a-kind designs that underscore the evening’s message. But before dessert, try food and drinks from DC-area chefs and mixologists at the event’s many tasting tables; upgrade to a special ticket to sit down with celebrity chefs for a five-course meal. $200, 5:30 PM.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 10

MUSEUMS In conjunction with the Hirshhorn’s Tino Sehgal exhibit This You, the museum is holding a panel discussion about the themes “Body, Music, and Performance.” Sehgal’s work is meant to be experienced live: a singer performs solo as part of his display. The conversation will include visual artist David Levine, This You performer coach Julia Simpson, and Drew Daniel of the Baltimore experimental musical duo Matmos; it will be led by Hirshhorn curator Mark Beasley. Guests can visit the Hirshhorn’s sculpture garden for extended hours through 6:30 PM prior to the discussion. Free, 7 PM.

LECTURE The next Profs and Pints lecture at the Bier Baron embraces “Witches and Witch Hunts.” It will feature Mikki Brock, assistant professor at Washington and Lee University and scholar of demonology, witchcraft, and early modern Scotland. With inspiration from President Trump’s claim that he is the victim of a “witch hunt,” Professor Brock will delve into the history of the actual witch trials and how men in power can claim to be victims of these kinds of investigations. Note that Professor Brock will deliver another Profs and Pints lecture on Thursday about the devil. $12 in advance or $15 at the door.