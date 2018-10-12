Rielle Hunter Has a New YouTube Channel and It’s Bananas

We haven’t heard too much from Rielle Hunter lately, but that’s about to change. The videographer—whose relationship with John Edwards catapulted her into the tabloid spotlight—just launched Real Rielle, a new YouTube channel. Her first video features a Stefon-like mix of kitchen-cleaning, a black choker, Norma Kamali, and ’80s techno. Somehow, it’s even stranger than that sounds. Check it out below.

