Rielle Hunter Has a New YouTube Channel and It’s Bananas

Yes, the woman from the John Edwards scandal is now making appliance-cleaning videos
The real Rielle.

We haven’t heard too much from Rielle Hunter lately, but that’s about to change. The videographer—whose relationship with John Edwards catapulted her into the tabloid spotlight—just launched Real Rielle, a new YouTube channel. Her first video features a Stefon-like mix of kitchen-cleaning, a black choker, Norma Kamali, and ’80s techno. Somehow, it’s even stranger than that sounds. Check it out below.

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.