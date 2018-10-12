Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Leave a question now for Ann, and she'll get to as many as possible this morning.

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with Ann Limpert. Have questions about the new restaurants opening this week? Or about the newly revamped Mirabelle and Momofuku CCDC? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question below, and Ann will get to as many as she can.

Ann: Good morning, chatters!

Never have I been so thrilled about weather. I know, I know, we’ve barely turned the corner into fall, but now that the mugginess has lifted, here are a few things I’m looking forward to this season:

*The return of Black Betty, my favorite cheese. It’s an extra-aged, almost caramelly goat gouda (filled with all those yummy crystals) and only comes out for a short while around November or December. I used to get it at Union Market’s Righteous Cheese (now closed), but Via Umbria in Georgetown has carried it in the past.

*Stollen! The brioche-like German bread—studded with dried fruits, raisins, nuts, and citrus—is probably my favorite holiday confection. I get mine from Heidelberg Bakery in Arlington. They soak the raisins in rum and use a granulated sugar dusting instead of powdered sugar, which I much prefer. And actually, they already have them out and I just had a slice for breakfast.

*Apple-picking at Homestead Farm in Poolesville. Their fujis, last year at least, were the absolute sweetest, crispest, and juiciest.

*Capitoline rose vermouth—I’ve sung its praises in this chat before, but it makes such a great after-work drink, topped with seltzer and sided with an orange slice, on a cold night. It’s so wonderfully spicy, with plenty of nutmeg and clove. PSL fans, take note.

*Heading to Marib and digging into this susi, a French-toast-like Yemeni casserole.

What about you? What are you most looking forward to this fall/winter?

PS: Anyone know what happened to Panorama Bakery in Union Market? I stopped by last weekend and was bummed to see it just…gone (replaced by more seating). I loved the place for old-school French desserts like Napoleons and citrus tarts, and for breakfast sweets like kouign amann. Haven’t yet been able to get in touch with the owners, but I’m hoping it’ll resurface somewhere.

Alright. Off we go. Chat transcript shows up underneath the question box.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Loading…