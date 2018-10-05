5 Exciting New DC Bars and Restaurants to Try Now

It’s been a busy fall so far for restaurant and bar openings, with major debuts like Stephen Starr and Joe Carroll’s St. Anselm, Reverie from Minibar alum Johnny Spero, and a modern Japanese eatery from restaurateur Michael Schlow. Want to escape? Drinking under the disco ball at the Destination Wedding-themed bar should do the trick. Or head off into the whimsical land of Little Beast in Chevy Chase DC. See all below.
Next up: Shaw’s new pop-up bar, Death Becomes Us, is a true crime fanatic’s paradise (October 11). Get your bagel fix at Petworth’s “Jew-ish” deli, Call Your Mother (ETA next week). And Masseria chef Nicholas Stefanelli unveils his hotly-anticipated Italian market/pasta spot/rooftop bar at the Wharf (October 13).
-
The modern American restaurant will serve an a la carte menu, pay-what-you-want tasting menus, and cocktail from the Columbia Room team.
-
Handry Tjan, formerly of Sushiko and its tasting counter Kobo, heads up the kitchen at Nama from restaurateur Michael Schlow.
-
The neighborhood restaurant will have everything from Vigilante coffee and breakfast sandwiches to wood-fired pizzas, cocktails, and a kid's menu.
-
Bartender Lukas Smith takes over the former 2 Birds 1 Stone space. Visit Las Vegas or Jackson Hole while sipping on a nitrogenated margarita.
-
The not-quite-a-steakhouse opens September 17 near Union Market.
