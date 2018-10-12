Washingtonian Today: The Freshest, the Flyest Friday

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Congrats, we made it to Friday! Fall weather has finally settled in. I love to warm up with an extra-large coffee from Philz or Firehook Bakery. Do you have some favorite morning spots? Let me know.

Truth be told, I nearly ran out of dragon energy yesterday trying to follow Kanye West around Washington. Mr. West’s nearly 10-minute long speech was as zany as you may have expected; the rapper and fashion designer riffing on everything from police brutality in Chicago to why Trump must be “the freshest, the flyest” and have “the flyest planes, the best factories.” (You can read the full transcript here, and make sure to look out for keywords “Unabomber” and “trap door”—the anecdote is something for the history books.)

He made an encore speech at the Georgetown Apple Store a few hours later, echoing some of his same talking points about free thought. Lucky for everyone, I did not stand up on a table at the Apple store, though after some particularly tough Genius Bar appointments I can’t say I haven’t thought about it.

The Vatican and Pope Francis accepted Cardinal Wuerl’s resignation this morning amid continued allegations of years of sexual misconduct and abuse in the church. In his letter to Wuerl, the pope writes that Wuerl made “clear the intent to put God’s Project first, before any personal project” in offering his resignation.

ART The new exhibit at ARTECHOUSE, “New Nature,” incorporates AI and responsive technology to generate patterns of insects and plants that react to the people inside the exhibition room. The exhibit’s Polish-born artist, Marpi, is inspired by the world of gaming—and specifically MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing games)—to create interactive art installations; take a peek at his Instagram account for a sense of the visuals. The venue’s bar will feature seasonal interactive cocktail drinks that complement the artwork. Through January 13. $15.

Maybe instead of HIIT, you enjoy picking up heavy things and setting them back down. Your first class is also free at CrossFit DC, where coaches will walk you through the jargon (WOD, ladders, AMRAP) and exercises, focusing on proper form. Sign up for the free intro class here. 1507 U St., NW and 1365 H St., NE.

Jonathan Swan smartly points out that now more than ever Trump is giving significant attention to television, from lengthy interviews on Fox & Friends to a televised Kanye West pool spray. He explains what that means for the rest of Trump’s administration. (Axios)

Please take a break from politics news altogether and relax into this phenomenal look into “Dril” , the most interesting account on Twitter dot com. (The Verge)

