MONDAY, OCTOBER 22

FOOD Join Oyamel for an early kick-off to Dia de los Muertos with creative cocktails, food tastings, live music, and a fun photobooth. This year’s celebration will honor the memory of screenwriter/comedian/actor Roberto Gómez Bolaños, a widely-celebrated Spanish-language humorist better known as Chespirito (“Little Shakespeare”). $49, 6 PM.

LECTURE For the macabre-intrigued: American History Museum specialists Sara Murphy and Bethanee Bemis spend their time collecting and analyzing items related to presidential deaths, such as death masks, jewelry, locks of hair, and coffin fragments. At Smithsonian event in the S. Dillon Ripley Center, Murphy and Bemis will talk about presidential death artifacts in the American History Museum’s collections and how we remember our leaders by looking at what was preserved and why. $30, 6:45 PM.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 23

HORSES The 60th annual Washington International Horse Show will be at Capital One Arena this week and weekend. Watch more than 500 national and international horses and riders—including Olympic vets—compete and perform. There are several special events throughout the weekend: riders will don costumes for the Barn Night Halloween on Horseback show on Thursday night (7 PM), and Saturday’s WIHS Kids’ Day is a free daytime event where children can participate in hands-on activities such as pony rides and face painting. The schedule gives the full run-down of both daytime and evening events. Through October 28. $15-$45.

BEER ChurchKey will be hosting a tap takeover of Bruery, Bruery Terreux, and Offshoot Beer Company beers, plus an opportunity to chat with the Bruery’s founder Patrick Rue (the name behind the brewery’s unique spelling). Try two different bourbon barrel-aged stouts—the Bakery with coconut and vanilla and 2016’s 8 Maids A Milking—plus the most recent “Mash” series, a spumoni-inspired barleywine with pistachios, vanilla, and sour cherries. There will also be three oak barrel-aged Terreux sours and an Offshoot hazy IPA to round out the lineup. Free to attend (beer prices vary), 4 PM.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 24

THEATRE Mosaic Theatre’s new production The Agitators highlights the long-running friendship of American icons Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass. The play follows their meeting in the 1840s through the Civil War and their friction both with their opponents and, sometimes, with each other as they worked to progress their causes. Through November 25 at the Atlas Performing Arts Center. $20-$65 (10/24 is Pay What You Can).

THEATRE Get in the Halloween spirit with the Kennedy Center’s production of Little Shop of Horrors, about a carnivorous (and singing) plant. This production is part of the “Broadway Center Stage” series, which features Broadway stars on a DC stage. Little Shop will include Megan Hilty from Smash, Josh Radnor from How I Met Your Mother, and Tony Award-winning actor James Monroe Iglehart (who played Genie in the original Broadway production of Aladdin). Through October 28. $89-$215.