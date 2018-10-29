MONDAY, OCTOBER 29

FILM AFI Silver’s “Films Across Borders: Stories of Women” festival kicks off on Monday with over 50 films by and about women. It kicks off with the 1970 drama Wanda, which Barbara Loden wrote, directed, and starred in, about a woman struggling to make a better life after her divorce. The rest of the festival features films such as the 1966 Soviet movie Wings and the 2017 film Mademoiselle Paradis about an Austrian pianist whose prowess is oddly linked to her lack of sight. Through November 21. Individual screenings $13.

WINE Enjoy wine and food pairings at Zaytinya’s Somms Uncorked event. ThinkFoodGroup Master Sommelier Andy Myers will face off against Primrose Wine Bar Sommelier Sebastian Zutant with a total of 10 wine pairings (classic vs. funky) alongside a five-course dinner from Zaytinya’s Concept Chef Michael Costa. The wines are a secret until the event! $150, 6:30 PM.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30

THEATRE Signature Theatre presents the ten-time Tony Award-winning musical Billy Elliot, an adaptation of the 2000 film of the same name. With a score by Elton John, the musical follows a community’s struggles during a miners’ strike and a young boy who has a passion for ballet. Through January 6. $74-$106.

STORIES Perfect Liars Club is having a special “Halloween Spooktacular” show at Union Stage. In a slight deviation from the group’s typical format, this show will feature seven true and spooky stories and a Q&A with a paranormal investigator. $15-$20, 7:30 PM.

THEATRE The musical adaptation of the animated classic Anastasia opened on Broadway last year and will run through Thanksgiving weekend at the Kennedy Center. After the fall of the Russian Empire, the story follows a young woman in 1920s Paris who tries to uncover her heritage and past. Through November 25. $49-$175.

RACE The 17th Street High Heel Race has been a longstanding tradition in Dupont Circle and this year marks its 32nd race. Watch hundreds of drag queens run down 17th Street NW from R Street to P Street. Participants need to register at Cobalt in advance; spectators are advised to stake out a spot early and brush up on the rules (no chairs or dogs and no climbing on trees or light posts). Free, 7 PM (parade) and 9 PM (high heel race).

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 31

MUSIC Jammin’ Java is the spot to watch other people dress up for Halloween, where their “Rocking Horror Cover Show” features four different cover bands. Set For Tomorrow will play the songs of Nirvana, Kid Brother will take on the songs of Portugal. The Man, Elizabeth II will be Fleetwood Mac, and Better Homes will pay tribute to Fall Out Boy. $10-$20, 7 PM.

FESTIVAL Take a long lunch break with the DowntownDC Fall Festival at the Reagan Building’s Woodrow Wilson Plaza. Bring the kids for an animal petting zoo, face painting, and pumpkin decorating while costumed stilt walkers roam the space. Free, 11 AM – 2 PM.

BOOKS Reading Rainbow fans have probably already discovered LeVar Burton’s podcast, “LeVar Burton Reads,” where the Star Trek actor reads short fiction. Hear him read in person at the Lincoln Theatre’s “LeVar Burton Reads Live!” show, which will feature guest author Edward P. Jones and musical guest Élise Cuffy. Note that this show is not intended for children under the age of 13. $35-$100, 8 PM.