PHOTOS: Crowds Fill the Streets During an Interfaith Service at a DC Synagogue

Large crowds gathered in the streets around Adas Israel Synagogue in Cleveland Park Monday evening, where an interfaith service in support of the victims of this past weekend’s shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh took place. Many in the crowd started watching the service on their mobile devices as too many people showed up for the temple to accommodate. Three metal detectors were set up outside the temple; inside, elected officials and religious leaders from various denominations offered words of support and sympathy.

