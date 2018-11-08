The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (11/10 – 11/11)

Chevy Chase, MD

Where: 12 Hesketh St.

How much: $2,799,000

When: Sunday, November 11 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath home recently underwent a major renovation (but still kept its classic Chevy Chase exterior). Inside, you’ll find high-end finishes, a family room with an indoor-outdoor fireplace, and ensuite bathrooms paired with each bedroom.

Logan Circle

Where: 1309 R St. NW, #2

How much: $1,895,000

When: Sunday, November 11 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: A penthouse in a new build, this spot comes with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half, spa-like baths, plus parking and its own rooftop deck.

Shaw

Where: 1643 New Jersey Ave. NW, Unit 5

How much: $865,000

When: Sunday, November 11 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: With herringbone floors, quartz countertops, and custom tile, there are plenty of high-end touches throughout this two bedroom, two-and-a-half penthouse (the two stories, private terrace, and garage parking don’t hurt, either).

Brightwood Park

Where: 5521 3rd St. NW, #2

How much: $674,999

When: Sunday, November 11 from 12 to 2 PM

Why: The condo is in an end-unit rowhouse (read: more windows and natural light!), and has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a wood-burning fireplace, and an open-concept layout.

Carver-Langston

Where: 1009 17th St. NE, #21

How much: $499,900

When: Sunday, November 11 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This new two-bedroom, two-bath condo is on trend with its wide plank floors, sliding barn doors, and industrial windows. It’s also located in an energy-efficient building with a green roof.

Join the conversation!