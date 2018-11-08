THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 8

BOOKS Pastry chef and Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi will speak about her newest cookbook, Milk Bar: All About Cake, at the Hirshhorn. Tosi will give how-to tips and reflect on her career and pastry empire in conversation with Washington Post food editor Joe Yonan. After the discussion, sample Milk Bar treats or pick up a cookbook for signing. $45, 6:45 PM.

MUSEUMS The National Museum of the American Indian celebrates both Native American Heritage Month and Veterans Day with its “Honor Song for Returning Native American Women Warriors” presentation. Composer/vocalist Ralph Zotigh and his son Dennis Zotigh will sing an honor song that was first performed in 2005 at the memorial for Army Spc. Lori Piestewa (Hopi), who is believed to be the first Native American woman in the U.S. military to die in combat in the Iraq War. Free, 1:30 PM.

FILM The 12th Annual Alexandria Film Festival celebrates over 50 independent films at AMC Hoffman Theater and Beatley Library. The schedule features a number of events and special guests: Saturday’s world-premiere screening of the DC busking short documentary Bow With Me will be followed by a Q&A with filmmakers, and Sunday afternoon’s 4 PM screenings are a salute to servicemembers with a series of short films. Through November 11. All-festival pass: $50; Individual screenings: $12 (in advance) or $15 (at the door).

MUSEUMS The National Gallery of Art’s final “Evenings at the Edge” of 2018 celebrates the time change with its theme “From Light to Dark.” Stargaze on the gallery’s rooftop terrace and learn how artists use light and shadow in their work in pop-up talks. Food and drinks are also inspired by the light/dark theme—look for black-and-white cookies and a dark & stormy cocktail. Free to attend (registration recommended), 6 PM.

PERFORMANCE Montgomery County Fairgrounds is hosting a Paranormal Cirque show titled “Dark Wicked Show.” The horror story performance is a combination of theater, circus, and cabaret. Be prepared for a Wheel of Death, a woman hanging by only her hair, and other crazy circus stunts. It is animal-free; those under 17 must be accompanied by an adult. Through November 11. $20-$50.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 9

THEATRE Snoop Dogg might not seem like a likely candidate for the world of musical theatre, but he’s teamed up with playwright Je’Caryous Johnson on the touring musical Redemption of a Dogg, which runs this weekend at the Warner Theatre. This semi-autobiographical musical uses songs from Snoop’s new gospel album, Bible of Love, in a story about a man’s choice between fame and family. The musical co-stars singer Tamar Braxton. Through November 11. $69.50 – $79.50.

MUSEUMS Dive into the fossils of sea creatures at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History’s new exhibit, “Sea Monsters Unearthed: Life in Angola’s Ancient Seas.” The museum will have a 23-foot-long fossil of a marine reptile (monasaur) on display, plus an animated mural of sea creatures. Through 2020.

MUSEUMS The Renwick Gallery presents the work of emerging artists in its exhibit “Disrupting Craft: Renwick Invitational 2018.” This showcase will highlight four artists—Tanya Aguiñiga, Sharif Bey, Dustin Farnsworth, and Stephanie Syjuco—and their works reflecting historical and cultural identities in wood, fiber, and ceramic. Three of the artists will be at the Renwick on Friday morning to discuss their work; the exhibit’s curator will then discuss these pieces on a tour of the gallery. Exhibit: Through May 5. Opening talk and open house: 11/9, 10 AM.

FESTIVAL The Catharsis on the Mall: A Vigil for Healing festival features 48 hours of workshops, speakers, and ceremonies devoted to the 2018 theme “Waking from the American Dream.” Look for sessions on body painting, Kundalini yoga, and energy healing. The event is similar in spirit to the annual Burning Man festival in Nevada, but as it will be on the National Mall, no camping, fireworks, or alcohol are allowed. Through November 11.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 10

MUSEUMS The National Museum of Women in the Arts pays tribute to the fashion label Rodarte with its new exhibit. The label, founded in 2005 by sisters Kate Mulleavy and Laura Mulleavy, is known for its feminine, high-couture aesthetic and has received a number of fashion awards in its short 13-year existence. The exhibit will give an overview of the sisters’ work with a selection of looks from their collections as well as runway videos and video shorts. Through February 10. $10.

BEER Cask-conditioned ales have a different flavor than their draft or bottled counterparts; on the surface, these beers are generally flatter and warmer than a traditional beer, but due to their conditioning (these beers are not filtered and not pasteurized), they tend to have a creamier profile than the same beer stored in a keg. Get an introduction to casked beers at Mad Fox’s Cask Ale Festival, where over 30 different special and limited cask-conditioned ales will be available for tasting. Free to attend (but purchase in advance for a $20 bundle of four tasters and a bar snack), 11 AM.

SHOPPING Positive Force DC is hosting the DC Punk Rock Flea Market and Food Drive at St. Stephen’s in Columbia Heights. Check out records from the local shops (Smash!, Joint Custody) plus wearables (Trash Vegan Leather, Federal Pins, Ruby Threads Vintage). Bring canned food to donate to We Are Family. Free to attend, noon.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 11

MEMORIALS The Women in Military Service for American Memorial is hosting its 21st annual Veterans Day Ceremony with remarks and a wreath laying ceremony. This year’s keynote address will be delivered by Pamela Powers, Chief of Staff for the Department of Veterans Affairs; those who cannot attend in person can watch the live webcast on the Memorial’s Facebook page. Free, 3 PM.

LECTURE Georgetown history professor Michael Kazin will present his lecture “Was Fighting World War I a Grave Mistake?” as part of the Profs and Pints series at the Bier Baron. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I, a war that the U.S. joined in despite not being directly involved. Professor Kazin will present arguments for and against American involvement and will also analyze the impact our involvement has had in the century since the war’s conclusion. $12 in advance or $15 at the door, 6 PM.

BEER DC brewery Bluejacket is celebrating its 5th anniversary with discounts on beers and a special outdoor grill menu that will include grilled curry cauliflower and lamb sausage. The event will kick off with a live broadcast of the radio show/podcast Foodie & The Beast and will continue with live music on the patio. The brewery is also bottling two special imperial stouts for purchase: the Double Mexican Radio has been aged for six months in Bourbon barrels and features flavors of cocoa nibs, vanilla beans, cinnamon sticks, and ancho chili peppers; Mad World was barrel-aged for 9 months and infused with Vigilante Coffee and vanilla beans. Free to attend, 11 AM.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 12

DRINKS Taste cocktails at restaurants across the DMV at DC Cocktail Week. Like DC Restaurant Week, the celebration is sponsored by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington and features special pricing for cocktail and small bite pairings at over 60 restaurants in the area. Through November 18.

MUSIC The National Symphony Orchestra is observing Veterans Day with a concert at the National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center. Led by conductor Steven Reineke, the NSO will perform American tunes, patriotic songs, and music about space. The orchestra will be joined by guest vocalist Nikki Renée Daniels. Free to attend (parking is $15 per car), 1 PM.

COMING UP! THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 15

OUR PARTY Drink up at Washingtonian's seventh annual Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival at Dock 5. It features live music and sips of premium whiskey, scotch, bourbon, vodka, gin, tequila, and more from a variety of distillers, including local favorites like Cotton & Reed and District Distilling Co. And we'll be there, too. Get tickets here