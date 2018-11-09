Our Favorite Secret Off-Menu Comfort Foods in DC

Get the cacio e pepe at Centrolina—trust us.

Ask for: Cacio e pepe

Where: Centrolina (974 Palmer Alley, NW)

This deceptively simple dish of noodles tossed in pecorino, Parmesan, and Cacio de Roma cheese and cracked pepper is labor-intensive when done right—that perfect, creamy texture is a result of constant stirring—which is why chef Amy Brandwein makes it only for those in the know.

Ask for: Patatas bravas “à la Mark”

Where: Estadio (1520 14th St., NW)

Late owner Mark Kuller liked to special-request two dishes on this Spanish restaurant’s menu in the same skillet: patatas bravas (fried potatoes) and roasted baby chorizo. Tomato sauce and aïoli are served on the side so everything stays crunchy.

Ask for: Grilled cheese with tomato

Where: The Riggsby (1731 New Hampshire Ave., NW)

Chef Mollie Moore gives this sandwich maximum crispiness by starting it open-faced in a hot buttered pan, then letting the cheese melt even more in the oven.

Ask for: Steamed-egg custard

Where: Mandu (453 K St., NW)

Customers can request this homey Korean egg casserole—called gyeran jjim—only when chef Danny or “Mama” Yesoon Lee is in the kitchen. “It’s a very delicate dish to make properly,” Danny says. Thankfully, at 72, his mother still cooks five nights a week. Ask for an off-menu kimchee-back—a shot of whiskey and kimchee brine—too.

This article appears in the November 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

