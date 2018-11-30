Today at 11: Talk Mike Isabella—and More—With Our Food Team

Leave a question now for Ann Limpert, Anna Spiegel, and Jessica Sidman, and they'll get to as many as possible this morning.

Join our food team—restaurant critic Ann Limpert and food editors Anna Spiegel and Jessica Sidman—for a special group chat today at 11 AM. Anna and Jessica will be on hand to talk about their inside look at Mike Isabella’s fallen restaurant empire, and Ann will answer any other questions you have—or give you a dinner recommendation.

Ann: Good morning! I hope you have all had great weeks. I’m so happy to be joined today by my fantastic colleagues Anna Spiegel and Jessica Sidman, who worked for months reporting this month’s cover story on the rise and fall of Mike Isabella. It’s DC’s first restaurant #metoo story, yes, but it’s also a tale of addiction and the perils of celebrity, outsize ambition, and reckless expansion. And of a restaurant scene that was all to eager to prop up its biggest celebrity chef.

Ask them anything about it—and I’ll be on hand to answer any other dining questions you have.

