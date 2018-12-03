Himitsu Is Now Accepting Reservations Seven Days a Week

You no longer have to wait in line for your Korean fried chicken and shrimp toast

You no longer have to show up early and wait in line to dine at one of DC’s hottest restaurants. Himitsu in Petworth is now accepting reservations, and has expanded its operations to seven days a week.

Only the eight counter seats are available for bookings to start, but a few tables will be added down the line. The tiny Japanese-inspired restaurant will require a $25 deposit for each diner. Going forward, reservations for each month will open at noon on the 15th of the prior month.

“We’ve always known there was a demand for it and people wanted it, but it wasn’t really an option with our previous setup and hours and staffing,” says co-owner Carlie Steiner, who runs the restaurant with chef Kevin Tien. She says the restaurant now has extra staff to help adjust to the change. “We’re hoping that it helps a lot of people who have wanted to dine here, but felt like they couldn’t.”

Himitsu started to inch toward reservations this summer, when it introduced pre-paid bookings exclusively for its Monday night supper club. And it’s not the only popular no-reservation spot to expand the options for getting a table. Rose’s Luxury recently rolled out same-day reservations for seats that don’t get filled by people who wait in line.

Himitsu. 828 Upshur St., NW.

