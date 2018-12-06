Real Estate

The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (12/8 – 12/9)

Including a historic Capitol Hill brownstone and a charming Brookland bungalow.
Capitol Hill

Where: 420 C St. NE
How much: $2,795,000
When: Sunday, December 9 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This renovated, historic brownstone comes with five beds, five bathrooms,  and two half-baths. It also has a rooftop terrace, parking, and a basement with a separate entrance.

Burleith

Where: 1928 35th Pl. NW
How much: $1,725,000
When: Sunday, December 9 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: This new construction townhouse comes with three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths across three levels, with hardwood floors, a rooftop deck, and a fireplace.

Brookland

Where: 1000 Taussig Pl. NE
How much: $899,000
When: Sunday, December 9 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: This renovated Craftsman-bungalow is full of charm, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two half-baths, custom cabinetry in the kitchen, and stained hardwood floors.

Hill East

Where: 1728 D St. SE, Unit 2
How much: $775,000
When: Sunday, December 9 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: There are three bedrooms and bathrooms in this two-level penthouse, plus an open floor plan and a private rooftop deck.

Lanham

Where: 2821 Pinebrook Rd.
How much: $349,990
When: Saturday, December 8 from 11 AM to 6 PM; Sunday, December 9 from 1 to 6 PM
Why: This townhouse comes with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and plenty of space to entertain, including a deck and a 16-foot-long quartz island in the kitchen.

