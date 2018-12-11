Washingtonian Today: Would You Buy a Mueller-Themed Devotional Candle?

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Jamal Khashoggi, the staff of Annapolis’s Capital Gazette, Maria Ressa, and Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have all been named Time’s Person of the Year under the grouping “The Guardians”—people who speak up and risk their lives to unearth facts, no matter the cost. “For taking great risks in pursuit of greater truths, for the imperfect but essential quest for facts that are central to civil discourse, for speaking up and for speaking out, the Guardians are TIME’s Person of the Year.”

Mueller Fans Get Crafty: A fan of special counsel probes? Does the landing of a court filing ring like jingle bells in your ears? Devotional Democracy has you covered with eight-inch Robert Mueller-themed devotional candles. I’m not kidding. For just $12, you have your choice of pensive or smiling Bob. Worried that they’re not fancy enough for a holiday gift? You needn’t fear: Both are embellished with rhinestones.

Laugh factory: Funny or Die—that viral video site-cum-production company—is seeing some major changes to the DC bureau. Read the exclusive from Washingtonian on why one long-time Obama administration alum is leaving Funny or Die’s political arm.

YOGA VIDA Fitness is hosting “Chaturanga and Cocktails” at District Distillery as a fundraiser to benefit Thrive DC. For a donation of at least $5, spend an hour doing yoga with VIDA instructor Alexandra Chili. When it’s over, reward yourself by trying “skinny” versions of District Distillery cocktails. All funds raised will benefit Thrive DC, which provides clothing and supplies to DC’s homeless. Bring your own yoga mat. $5 (or more), 6 PM.

