We Drank a Lot of Cocktails This Year. Here Are the 5 We Can Remember

Five delicious drinks we loved this year.

Related The 26 Best Things to Eat Around DC Right Now

Colada Maximus

We’ll sip Lukas Smith’s piña colada any time of year. His secret? Turning coconut milk into coconut yogurt and adding white rum, pineapple, pandan, galangal, and ginger—plus a wheel of dehydrated lime in place of an umbrella. 1800 14th St., NW.

Barrel-Aged Scranton

We already feel fancy drinking a Manhattan, but this riff with Angel’s Envy bourbon, sherry, Italian walnut liqueur, and black-pepper bitters is next-level refinement. 928 U St., NW.

Janissary Corps

Barman Chris Francke channels baklava for this combination of pistachio syrup, lemon, and Green Hat gin. 2226 18th St., NW.

Martini

If you prefer your martinis with a dash of control, this Petworth bar has you covered. Gin or vodka is served in a glass vessel over ice, along with a side bouquet of pickled vegetables and olives. 819 Upshur St., NW.

Beaten-Egg Soda

Our favorite nonalcoholic drink this year was this Vietnamese concoction, with egg yolk, condensed milk, lime, and club soda whipped into a fizzy, frothy refresher. Imagine the perfect fusion of crème brûlée and soda—that’s somehow not too sweet. 6775 Wilson Blvd., Falls Church.

This article appears in the December 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!