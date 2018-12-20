6 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

On the menu: Feasts of the Seven Fishes and brunch with Santa

Shake up the holidays with a perfectly mixed cocktail, fit for even the snobbiest of drinkers. The Bird hosts weekly mixology classes on Wednesday and Thursday nights that walk guests through cocktail basics, correct techniques, infusion tips, and food pairings. Tickets are $65.

What’s in your kombucha? Find out on Thursday from 6 PM to 8 PM at Union Market‘s interactive kombucha workshop. Learn how to brew your own with the use of Craft Kombucha’s fermentation vessel, their special SCOBY culture, and a kombucha starter. Tickets are $50 for individuals and $80 for couples.

A Baked Joint is opening their doors to the public for a special holiday coffee cupping on Friday from 6 PM to 7 PM. Break down the different layers and tastes of Sweet Bloom’s Winter Bloom seasonal blend, and take a couple bags home for the coffee lover in your life!

On Saturday, Mrs. Claus will visit Le Diplomate at 10 AM to paint faces, pose for photos, and enjoy a heaping helping of the buttermilk pancakes and duck sarladaise–duck confit with potatoes and a sunny side up egg. Don’t forget to take home a balloon animal!

Rocket Frog Brewing in Sterling is starting off the holiday weekend with a festive yoga and beer sesh on Saturday from 10:30 AM to noon. Put that yoga top aside for your ugliest, tackiest Christmas sweater. All-levels welcome (BYO mat). The class will be followed by a craft beer tasting. Tickets are $20.

Tacos and drag? Yes please. Don Tito in Arlington kicks off a brand new drag brunch, dubbed the “Unruly Brunch Show” this Sunday from 11:30 AM to 4 PM. Tickets are $29, and include the three course Mexican brunch, a small bottle of bubbly, and the show.

And heading into the week…

If you’re still looking for holiday dining plans, these Italian restaurants are serving Feasts of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve (Monday)—and in some cases, through the month of December.

Whether you’re celebrating Christmas or “Jewish Christmas” on Tuesday, we have a rundown of the best Chinese restaurants serving dim sum, Peking duck, Szechuan noodles, dumplings and more on December 25.

Holidays can be stressful on the mind and on the body. Manna Food Center’s Community Kitchen in Silver Spring is hosting a healthy holiday cooking class on Tuesday and Wednesday to help alleviate some of the pressure. Learn how to play up vegetables, sweeten desserts with fruit, and use whole grain instead of white flour to green up your Christmas spread.

Wednesday is the first day of O-Ku’s omakase pop-up at Union Market. The interactive lunch-only tasting includes a 4-course meal of O-Ku’s nigiri and other sushi offerings at the counter. Reservations are not accepted, and the meal is $30 per person.