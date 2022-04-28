10 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

West End restaurant Imperfecto (1124 23rd St., NW) is hosting a women-focused wine club on Thursday, April 28 at 6:30 PM. Sommelier Raquel Ortega will lead guests through seven different wines each paired with a snack from chef Enrique Limardo. Tickets are $190 per person.

Mt. Defiance Cidery & Distillery in Middleburg, Virginia is launching its newest spirit, Gin Nouveau, at The Gibson (2009 14th St. NW) on Thursday, April 28. Guests can try the new gin and cocktails made from the spirit from 6 to 10 PM. Tickets are available here.

Food Network star and author Alton Brown will be coming to Politics & Prose (5015 Connecticut Ave., NW) on Friday, April 29. The television personality’s appearance falls as a part of his 11-city tour for his newest book, Good Eats: The Final Years. The event is free and open to the public (and you can order the book here).

The sweetest day of the year is back: the 5th annual DC Chocolate Festival on Saturday, April 30 at the French Embassy (4101 Reservoir Rd., NW) from 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM. Festival-goers can sample a wide array of chocolates and learn about chocolate-making from a lineup of master chocolatiers. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

Beer fans can celebrate DC Brau’s (3178-B Bladensburg Rd., NE) 11th birthday this weekend. First, on Saturday, April 30, there’s a party at the brewery with live music, food trucks, pro wrestling (why not?) and a special release of Loud Brau lager, named for the Loud Boyz who will be playing at the event. Tickets are $35. Then, on Sunday, May 1, enjoy a free Spring Fling Anniversary Afterparty filled with food, vendors, and more live music.

Qui Qui (1539 7th St., NW) chef Ismael Méndez is hosting Mexico Lindo, a collaborative Mexican comfort food dinner at his Shaw restaurant n Sunday, May 1. The five-courses dinner includes courses from chef Christian Irabién of the forthcoming Amparo Fondita, and drinks from barman Al Thompson of soon-to-open Prosper. Tickets ($150 per person) for seatings at 5 or 7:30 PM are available here.

Join food writer and foraging connoisseur April Thompson for an Urban Foraging Tour and Cider Tasting hosted by ANXO (711 Kennedy St., NW) on Sunday, May 1. Learn about “Mother Nature’s kitchen” with a walk around DC’s Brightwood neighborhood before going back to the cidery for tastings and discussions. The expedition costs $37 per person. Reserve your spot here.

On Monday, May 2, RE:Her DC is hosting a Bites & Libations and Outdoor Spring Market event at Cork Wine Bar and Market (1805 14th St., NW) from 6 to 9 PM. Buy gifts from RE:Her DC member-owned shops, and snack on treats from local women across the hospitality industry, including Rachel Topelius of ANXO and Ana Reyes of El Tamarindo. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased here.

Join Heart’s Delight Wine Tasting & Auction for a four-day wine and food event that benefits the American Heart Association. Start off on May 4 with the an American wine tasting, dinner, and auction ($200 per person), followed by the Embassy & Winemaker Dinner Series on May 5 (Embassy locations and prices vary). On May 6 enjoy a Vintners Dinner & Auction, and end on May 7 with a Bordeaux Master Class & Grand Tasting. Locations, tickets, and additional information can be found here.

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Ice Cream Jubilee (locations in Logan Circle, Navy Yard, and Ballston) is celebrating by giving back. From May 2 to 8, teachers who show their credentials will receive an additional free scoop with any ice cream purchase. Free scoops will also be given to anyone who buys a gift card of $10 or more. Finally, the creamery is donating $200 to any ice cream party thrown for 50 or more teachers. More information can be found here.