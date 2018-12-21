January 2019 Crossword Answer Key

People of the Year, 2019

Across

1. Africa’s largest city

6. 1939 role for Leigh

11. Paul of 12 Years a Slave

15. Subpar

18. ___ of junk (machine past its prime)

19. ___ pole (sacred carving)

20. Blond cartoon character

21. Theatrical Thurman

22. He succeeded Phyllis Richman at the Washington Post

24. Final letter

25. Pacific ___ (global region)

26. Way of doing things

27. Part of UAE

29. “Exactly right!”

31. Part of UAE

33. Best Supporting Actress winner for 2007’s Michael Clayton

35. Toffee candy bar

38. Zippo

41. Hunter on savannahs

42. Nelson Mandela’s party (abbr.)

43. Scottish form of John

44. Low point

45. Segment of a journey

46. Combatant

50. Jersey Shore star whose real name is Michael Sorrentino

53. Ride to work, for many

54. Green of Penny Dreadful

55. Go by

56. Gerard of Buck Rogers

57. Mono-

58. Judge

59. Obama cabinet member

60. Short play

63. Resort area about 70 miles south of DC

65. Lead actress in Orange Is the New Black

68. You and me, for example

71. Fly that can transmit sleeping sickness

72. 1980s Orioles pitcher Storm ___

76. Indicator

77. One of five in a Yahtzee set

78. Nanobrewery product

79. Tennis star Halep

80. Yoko with almost 5 million Twitter followers

81. Poems that glorify

82. 1970s TV star with the catch phrase “Who loves ya, baby?”

85. Service club since 1915

87. Klutzy type

88. Coastal town south of Annapolis

89. It shows you the way

90. It’s more for Mexicans

91. Mark permanently

92. Scandinavian city

93. Spread for crackers

94. Monk man

99. Band of “Africa”

101. Top, as celebrities

102. Wand wavers

105. Cash-register button

109. Sty oinker

110. “The bombs bursting ___”

112. Rapper with the 1995 album Me Against the World

114. Part of NYE

115. Problems for podiatrists

116. Upright

117. Picking out of a lineup, for short

118. Rehoboth Beach’s state (abbr.)

119. Capped body part

120. Junctions

121. Letters 20 and 19 of the alphabet —and the initials of our theme entries, making them the People of the Year

Down

1. Back muscles, briefly

2. Call from a ship

3. Mouth pair

4. GM service

5. Visitor to Wisp or Wintergreen

6. Mel who hit 511 home runs

7. Gardener’s tube

8. “Up and ___!”

9. Send, as payment

10. US city whose name is Spanish for “yellow”

11. Humiliate

12. In disarray

13. Remind repeatedly

14. Spending too much, say

15. Inedible, as toast

16. Pal

17. The Martianactor, 2015

20. Frank

23. Stem (from)

28. Unfamiliar

30. Move slowly

32. “On & On” singer Erykah

34. Famed Honolulu beach

35. Locations

36. Frida surname

37. Tall Shaq

39. Pinpoints the problem

40. More pretentious, in a way

44. Pathfinder producer

46. Last episode of the season

47. Algebra student, often

48. Level

49. Hindu deity

51. Use for rinsing, as the sink by a dentist’s chair

52. “When ___ saw you . . .”

53. Successes for which you must take a bow?

58. First European to reach India by sea

60. Beach Boys songs, e.g.

61. Some e-mails

62. Half of MLB

64. Salad vegetable

66. Source of “schlocky” and “schmaltzy”

67. “Good enough”

68. Catchy part of a song

69. ___ Shoreham (venerable DC hotel)

70. It may mean “please brush me”

73. Europe’s longest river

74. Not right

75. Nebraska senator Ben

79. Wild West establishments

81. How street food may be served

82. Chicken soft ___ (Chipotle order)

83. “When ___ talks, people listen” (1970s ad phrase)

84. Preserve, in a way

86. Walter and Klobuchar, for two

87. Additional people

91. 1990s role for Julia

93. Jorge once on the Yankees

94. Not live

95. Green shade

96. Fictional guitarist ___ Tufnel

97. Former NBA star Stoudemire

98. Musical Mars

100. “Time ___ the road”

103. Paper column

104. Able to stand trial, one way

106. Related (to)

107. Swedish city whose university dates to 1666

108. Work units

111. ___ sequitur

113. Comedians may sell them at gigs